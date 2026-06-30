Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3

Buyers of premium cars demand the best, and that’s exactly what they get with the latest Audi Q3. It’s been further refined with

a very slick infotainment system, a high-end interior and a wide range of highly efficient petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines.

And it’s the plug-in hybrid version we recommend the most after having experienced what it can do in our plug-in hybrid megatest. We achieved a very healthy 54 miles on electric power alone from a Q3 Sportback e-Hybrid, and a highly respectable 42.3mpg when the batteries were depleted. The petrol-electric Q3 is also capable of rapid charging at up to 40kW (which isn’t possible with its BMW X1 rival), for a quick 10-80 per cent top-up time of 26 minutes, while a wallbox charge at home should take just three hours.

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The driving experience came in for particular praise from our testers, with plenty of grip and not much body lean in the bends, giving premium-SUV buyers the safe and predictable handling they expect. They were also impressed with the Q3’s well weighted and progressive steering, which helps you to confidently place this SUV on a twisty road.

While the low-speed ride in a car with standard suspension may be a little fidgety, things settle down nicely at speed. But models equipped with adaptive suspension have a much wider range of abilities, and provide a far more forgiving ride in town.