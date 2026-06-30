Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 is the Auto Express 2026 Small Premium SUV of the Year with the MINI Countryman and Volkswagen T-Roc commended

By:Max Adams
30 Jun 2026
Audi Q3 - Small Premium SUV of the Year

Buyers of premium cars demand the best, and that’s exactly what they get with the latest Audi Q3. It’s been further refined with 
a very slick infotainment system, a high-end interior and a wide range of highly efficient petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines.

And it’s the plug-in hybrid version we recommend the most after having experienced what it can do in our plug-in hybrid megatest. We achieved a very healthy 54 miles on electric power alone from a Q3 Sportback e-Hybrid, and a highly respectable 42.3mpg when the batteries were depleted. The petrol-electric Q3 is also capable of rapid charging at up to 40kW (which isn’t possible with its BMW X1 rival), for a quick 10-80 per cent top-up time of 26 minutes, while a wallbox charge at home should take just three hours.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The driving experience came in for particular praise from our testers, with plenty of grip and not much body lean in the bends, giving premium-SUV buyers the safe and predictable handling they expect. They were also impressed with the Q3’s well weighted and progressive steering, which helps you to confidently place this SUV on a twisty road.

While the low-speed ride in a car with standard suspension may be a little fidgety, things settle down nicely at speed. But models equipped with adaptive suspension have a much wider range of abilities, and provide a far more forgiving ride in town.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

To top it all off, the Q3 features Audi’s latest infotainment system; it’s highly responsive and features a logical layout. It's also great 
to be able to have a full map display on the driver’s instrument cluster, leaving the main screen free for everything else.

Configure your perfect Audi Q3 through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Audi Q3 from stock or top prices on used Audi Q3 models...

Our choice

  • Audi Q3 1.5 e-Hybrid S line (£48,665)
Advertisement - Article continues below

The e-Hybrid system used in the Audi Q3 provides more than enough driving range for most drivers to cover the majority of their motoring using electric power alone. And we prefer S line trim, because it has the sportier looks premium-SUV buyers are after and it can be ordered with some of our preferred options, whereas the entry-level Sport trim can’t.

Commended

MINI Countryman

The MINI Countryman’s playful interior design, fine driving dynamics and high-end tech are all standout features for the class, and the entry-level petrol version we recommend provides all the performance you need.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Volkswagen T-Roc

The latest Volkswagen T-Roc has had a bit of a glow-up compared with its predecessor, and it offers not only a very high-quality interior that’s available with lots of premium kit, but also a more mature driving experience.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best premium small SUVs

Audi Q3

Audi Q3

New Audi Q3From £443 ppm**
Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

New Mini CountrymanFrom £351 ppm**
Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

New Volkswagen T-RocFrom £286 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Max Adams
Online Reviews Editor

Max looks after the reviews on the Auto Express website. He’s been a motoring journalist since 2017 and has written for Autocar, What Car?, Piston Heads, DrivingElectric, Carbuyer, Electrifying, and Good Motoring Magazine.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

City Car of the Year 2026: Kia Picanto
Kia Picanto - City Car of the Year

City Car of the Year 2026: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto is the 2026 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Leapmotor T03 and Toyota Aygo X commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval
Cupra Raval - Supermini of the Year

Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval

The Cupra Raval is the 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Fiat Grande Panda and Kia EV2 commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate
Skoda Superb Estate - Estate Car of the Year

Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate

The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2026 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the Audi A5 Avant and Toyota Corolla Touring Sports commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger
Kia PV5 - Family Car of the Year

Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger

The Kia PV5 Passenger is the 2026 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Skoda Octavia commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained
Dropped kerb - header image

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained

A dropped kerb allows vehicles to legally cross the pavement between the road and a private driveway or parking space, here’s everything you need to k…
Tips & advice
22 Jun 2026
New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned
Vauxhall Astra Exclusive Image Avarvarii

New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned

Vauxhall is guaranteed to offer wagon body and electric power, but conventional hatch is not certain
News
29 Jun 2026
New Lexus TZ: exclusive look at Volvo EX90’s worst nightmare
New Lexus TZ exclusive preview - front static

New Lexus TZ: exclusive look at Volvo EX90’s worst nightmare

The Japanese brand is set to bring this huge new three-row electric SUV to the UK and we’ve had a poke around
News
26 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content