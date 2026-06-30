Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
The Audi A5 is the 2026 Auto Express Premium Hybrid Car of the Year with the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes CLA commended
Any car that wanted to take top spot from last year’s winner in our premium hybrid category was certain to have a fight on its hands, but the Audi A5 e-Hybrid manages to steal it from the BMW 530e quite convincingly. The Auto Express test team was in no doubt; Audi’s latest-generation PHEV is the new class champion.
The Audi beats the BMW in almost every area. With 295bhp and up to 68 miles of electric range, it’s both faster and more efficient than the bigger BMW. Prices start from a smidge over £50,000, making it cheaper, too. Yet you don’t sacrifice anything when it comes to cabin quality or tech – the lavishly specified A5 feels like a more expensive car than it is, even without the luxury leather included in the sporty S line trim.
But the true beauty of cars like this is their ability to complete local journeys on battery power alone, before leaning on the petrol engine for longer trips; what really separates the Audi model as a game-changing hybrid is the way it seamlessly shuffles its two power sources without the usual jerkiness associated with this type of powertrain. Even without plugging it in – not something we advise you do – you’ll comfortably see north of 40mpg on a run.
The final string to the PHEV A5’s bow is that it’s offered both as a sleek saloon – with a useful hatch, no less – as well as a more versatile Avant. The estate model isn’t as practical as the pure- petrol equivalent, but the lower running costs should be enough to seal the deal for most drivers.
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Our choice
- Audi A5 S line e-Hybrid quattro (£54,905)
No A5 e-Hybrid manages to sneak in under £40,000 and therefore bypass the luxury VED surcharge. So we’d recommend stepping up to the S line for a few extra pounds per month; you get sportier styling, plus leather seats and a full suite of safety and tech features.
Commended
Last year’s winner is still a super-talented plug-in hybrid. The 530e offers a reliable near 60-mile electric range, backed up by that typically sharp BMW driving experience. A spacious, high-quality interior, cutting-edge tech and lots of trim choice mean it it’s worth considering if you’re after a posh plug-in.
While both the Audi and BMW come with a charge cable, the latest Mercedes CLA proves you can enjoy plenty of the perks of electrified living without plugging in. The EV is a category winner elsewhere, but we also love the hybrid CLA for its smooth, super-efficient powertrain and expensive-feeling, tech-filled cabin.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best premium hybrid cars
Audi A5
BMW 5 Series
Mercedes-Benz CLA