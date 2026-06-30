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Awards

Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5

The Audi A5 is the 2026 Auto Express Premium Hybrid Car of the Year with the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes CLA commended

By:Richard Ingram
30 Jun 2026
Audi A5 - Premium Hybrid Car of the Year

Any car that wanted to take top spot from last year’s winner in our premium hybrid category was certain to have a fight on its hands, but the Audi A5 e-Hybrid manages to steal it from the BMW 530e quite convincingly. The Auto Express test team was in no doubt; Audi’s latest-generation PHEV is the new class champion.

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The Audi beats the BMW in almost every area. With 295bhp and up to 68 miles of electric range, it’s both faster and more efficient than the bigger BMW. Prices start from a smidge over £50,000, making it cheaper, too. Yet you don’t sacrifice anything when it comes to cabin quality or tech – the lavishly specified A5 feels like a more expensive car than it is, even without the luxury leather included in the sporty S line trim.

But the true beauty of cars like this is their ability to complete local journeys on battery power alone, before leaning on the petrol engine for longer trips; what really separates the Audi model as a game-changing hybrid is the way it seamlessly shuffles its two power sources without the usual jerkiness associated with this type of powertrain. Even without plugging it in – not something we advise you do – you’ll comfortably see north of 40mpg on a run.

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The final string to the PHEV A5’s bow is that it’s offered both as a sleek saloon – with a useful hatch, no less – as well as a more versatile Avant. The estate model isn’t as practical as the pure- petrol equivalent, but the lower running costs should be enough to seal the deal for most drivers.

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Configure your perfect Audi A5 through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Audi A5 from stock or top prices on used Audi A5 models...

Our choice

  • Audi A5 S line e-Hybrid quattro (£54,905)

No A5 e-Hybrid manages to sneak in under £40,000 and therefore bypass the luxury VED surcharge. So we’d recommend stepping up to the S line for a few extra pounds per month; you get sportier styling, plus leather seats and a full suite of safety and tech features.

Commended

BMW 5 Series

Last year’s winner is still a super-talented plug-in hybrid. The 530e offers a reliable near 60-mile electric range, backed up by that typically sharp BMW driving experience. A spacious, high-quality interior, cutting-edge tech and lots of trim choice mean it it’s worth considering if you’re after a posh plug-in.

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Mercedes CLA

While both the Audi and BMW come with a charge cable, the latest Mercedes CLA proves you can enjoy plenty of the perks of electrified living without plugging in. The EV is a category winner elsewhere, but we also love the hybrid CLA for its smooth, super-efficient powertrain and expensive-feeling, tech-filled cabin.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best premium hybrid cars

Audi A5

Audi A5

New Audi A5From £437 ppm**
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

New BMW 5 SeriesFrom £542 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

New Mercedes-Benz CLA
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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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