Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5

Any car that wanted to take top spot from last year’s winner in our premium hybrid category was certain to have a fight on its hands, but the Audi A5 e-Hybrid manages to steal it from the BMW 530e quite convincingly. The Auto Express test team was in no doubt; Audi’s latest-generation PHEV is the new class champion.

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The Audi beats the BMW in almost every area. With 295bhp and up to 68 miles of electric range, it’s both faster and more efficient than the bigger BMW. Prices start from a smidge over £50,000, making it cheaper, too. Yet you don’t sacrifice anything when it comes to cabin quality or tech – the lavishly specified A5 feels like a more expensive car than it is, even without the luxury leather included in the sporty S line trim.

But the true beauty of cars like this is their ability to complete local journeys on battery power alone, before leaning on the petrol engine for longer trips; what really separates the Audi model as a game-changing hybrid is the way it seamlessly shuffles its two power sources without the usual jerkiness associated with this type of powertrain. Even without plugging it in – not something we advise you do – you’ll comfortably see north of 40mpg on a run.