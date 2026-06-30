Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4
The Renault 4 is the 2026 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Citroen C3 Aircross and Dacia Duster commended
Oh La vache, the Renault 4 has done it again! The irresistibly charming blast from the past beat a horde of highly regarded, hugely popular compact crossovers to retain the title of Auto Express’s Small SUV of the Year.
Sure, the revival of Renault’s go-anywhere car for the people isn’t as utilitarian as the original. But despite their generational differences, both are versatile ‘do-it-all’ cars, with the 420-litre boot in today’s R4 very impressive for the segment. Loading it is easy, too, because the boot opening is as large and as low as possible – one of many nods to the sixties icon.
This car is much more than a tribute act, of course, with plenty of substance behind the unmistakable style. There’s the incredibly intuitive Google tech, and it’s simply great to drive, whether you’re in town, making the most of the one-pedal driving ability, comfortably cruising on the motorway or being chucked around on a country road. Plus it’s efficient the whole time, too.
Usually anything with four wheels that's remotely retro or cool is very pricey, but the Renault 4 is one of the few exceptions to that rule, just like its less roomy yet oh-so-adorable little brother, the Renault 5.
The R4 was impressive value for money when it won this same award last year, but it’s now even more of a bargain thanks to the Government’s Electric Car Grant, which has brought the line-up's starting price down to only £23,445. That's very hard to resist.
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Our choice
- Renault 4 Techno+ Plein Sud (£27,445 inc £3,750 Electric Car Grant)
Every Renault 4 comes with the same powertrain, so the choice of trim level depends purely on what kit you want. Our pick is the mid-range Techno+, because this version gets adaptive cruise control, a 10-inch driver’s display and Google services built in. For £1,500 extra, the Plein Sud edition adds an openable fabric roof for even more retro charm.
Commended
When it comes to providing freedom of choice in the small-SUV market, nothing does it better than the Citroen C3 Aircross. Simple petrol, frugal hybrid or zippy pure-electric versions are all on offer, and you can even have it as a seven-seater. Whatever flavour takes your fancy, comfort is the priority thanks to plush seats and a soft ride, and there’s lots of space inside.
The Dacia Duster has long been a top choice for buyers looking for maximum value for money, but that’s not the only thing this wallet-friendly SUV has going for it. There’s also the ruggedly handsome looks, the spacious interior that feels built to last, good tech and a choice of powertrains, whether you need a four-wheel-drive petrol model for tackling tougher terrain or the frugal yet punchy new hybrid.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best small SUVs
Renault 4
Citroen C3 Aircross
Dacia Duster