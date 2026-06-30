Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4

The Renault 4 is the 2026 Auto Express Small SUV of the Year, with the Citroen C3 Aircross and Dacia Duster commended

By:Ellis Hyde
30 Jun 2026
Renault 4 - Small SUV of the Year

Oh La vache, the Renault 4 has done it again! The irresistibly charming blast from the past beat a horde of highly regarded, hugely popular compact crossovers to retain the title of Auto Express’s Small SUV of the Year.

Sure, the revival of Renault’s go-anywhere car for the people isn’t as utilitarian as the original. But despite their generational differences, both are versatile ‘do-it-all’ cars, with the 420-litre boot in today’s R4 very impressive for the segment. Loading it is easy, too, because the boot opening is as large and as low as possible – one of many nods to the sixties icon.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This car is much more than a tribute act, of course, with plenty of substance behind the unmistakable style. There’s the incredibly intuitive Google tech, and it’s simply great to drive, whether you’re in town, making the most of the one-pedal driving ability, comfortably cruising on the motorway or being chucked around on a country road. Plus it’s efficient the whole time, too.

Usually anything with four wheels that's remotely retro or cool is very pricey, but the Renault 4 is one of the few exceptions to that rule, just like its less roomy yet oh-so-adorable little brother, the Renault 5.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The R4 was impressive value for money when it won this same award last year, but it’s now even more of a bargain thanks to the Government’s Electric Car Grant, which has brought the line-up's starting price down to only £23,445. That's very hard to resist.

Configure your perfect Renault 4 through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Renault 4 from stock or top prices on used Renault 4 models...

Our choice

  • Renault 4 Techno+ Plein Sud (£27,445 inc £3,750 Electric Car Grant)

Every Renault 4 comes with the same powertrain, so the choice of trim level depends purely on what kit you want. Our pick is the mid-range Techno+, because this version gets adaptive cruise control, a 10-inch driver’s display and Google services built in. For £1,500 extra, the Plein Sud edition adds an openable fabric roof for even more retro charm.

Commended

Citroen C3 Aircross

Advertisement - Article continues below

When it comes to providing freedom of choice in the small-SUV market, nothing does it better than the Citroen C3 Aircross. Simple petrol, frugal hybrid or zippy pure-electric versions are all on offer, and you can even have it as a seven-seater. Whatever flavour takes your fancy, comfort is the priority thanks to plush seats and a soft ride, and there’s lots of space inside.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster has long been a top choice for buyers looking for maximum value for money, but that’s not the only thing this wallet-friendly SUV has going for it. There’s also the ruggedly handsome looks, the spacious interior that feels built to last, good tech and a choice of powertrains, whether you need a four-wheel-drive petrol model for tackling tougher terrain or the frugal yet punchy new hybrid.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best small SUVs

Renault 4

Renault 4

New Renault 4From £217 ppm**
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

New Citroen C3 AircrossFrom £285 ppm**
Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New Dacia DusterFrom £271 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

City Car of the Year 2026: Kia Picanto
Kia Picanto - City Car of the Year

City Car of the Year 2026: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto is the 2026 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Leapmotor T03 and Toyota Aygo X commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval
Cupra Raval - Supermini of the Year

Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval

The Cupra Raval is the 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Fiat Grande Panda and Kia EV2 commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate
Skoda Superb Estate - Estate Car of the Year

Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb Estate

The Skoda Superb Estate is the 2026 Auto Express Estate Car of the Year with the Audi A5 Avant and Toyota Corolla Touring Sports commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger
Kia PV5 - Family Car of the Year

Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Passenger

The Kia PV5 Passenger is the 2026 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Skoda Octavia commended
Awards
30 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained
Dropped kerb - header image

Can you park over a dropped kerb? Blocked driveways, rights and the law explained

A dropped kerb allows vehicles to legally cross the pavement between the road and a private driveway or parking space, here’s everything you need to k…
Tips & advice
22 Jun 2026
New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned
Vauxhall Astra Exclusive Image Avarvarii

New Vauxhall Astra won't be a hatch, with big estate-ment of intent planned

Vauxhall is guaranteed to offer wagon body and electric power, but conventional hatch is not certain
News
29 Jun 2026
New Lexus TZ: exclusive look at Volvo EX90’s worst nightmare
New Lexus TZ exclusive preview - front static

New Lexus TZ: exclusive look at Volvo EX90’s worst nightmare

The Japanese brand is set to bring this huge new three-row electric SUV to the UK and we’ve had a poke around
News
26 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content