Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4

Oh La vache, the Renault 4 has done it again! The irresistibly charming blast from the past beat a horde of highly regarded, hugely popular compact crossovers to retain the title of Auto Express’s Small SUV of the Year.

Sure, the revival of Renault’s go-anywhere car for the people isn’t as utilitarian as the original. But despite their generational differences, both are versatile ‘do-it-all’ cars, with the 420-litre boot in today’s R4 very impressive for the segment. Loading it is easy, too, because the boot opening is as large and as low as possible – one of many nods to the sixties icon.

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This car is much more than a tribute act, of course, with plenty of substance behind the unmistakable style. There’s the incredibly intuitive Google tech, and it’s simply great to drive, whether you’re in town, making the most of the one-pedal driving ability, comfortably cruising on the motorway or being chucked around on a country road. Plus it’s efficient the whole time, too.

Usually anything with four wheels that's remotely retro or cool is very pricey, but the Renault 4 is one of the few exceptions to that rule, just like its less roomy yet oh-so-adorable little brother, the Renault 5.