Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval
The Cupra Raval is the 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Fiat Grande Panda and Kia EV2 commended
Representing the dawn of a new era of Volkswagen Group EVs, the Cupra Raval comes fresh from the factory floor in Barcelona. It beats the closely related VW ID. Polo and Skoda Epiq to the punch, and sets an incredibly high standard for this next generation of exciting small cars.
Cupra has come on leaps and bounds in recent years and now outsells its SEAT sibling almost two to one. With products like the Raval, it’s easy to see why. Wonderfully packaged with a big boot and roomy cabin, plus brimming with tech and cool copper details, this is one of the most stylish superminis on sale.
More than £10k separates the base car and top-spec VZ, but in the Cupra’s case, it feels like less is probably more. That said, we’d recommend stretching to the bigger battery capable of up to 277 miles on a charge, if possible; doing so means you’ll be less confined to the city streets, and can enjoy the car to its fullest.
Even the V1 edition comes with 18-inch wheels, sports seats and dual screens with built-in navigation. But the further up the range you climb, the racier this little pocket rocket becomes; the flagship model we drove does an admirable impression of an electric hot hatch – hence it being awarded an additional commendation in that fiercely contested category.
The Volkswagen Group may have dropped the ball with its early electric cars, but if the Raval is a sign of what’s to come, the firm’s future looks very bright indeed, which is great news for buyers.
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Our choice
- Cupra Raval V2 Launch Edition (£32,580 inc £1,500 Electric Car Grant)
Our pick comes with a caveat: as yet we’ve only driven the top-spec Raval VZ. Yet we reckon the V2 with the bigger 52kWh battery but less powerful motor will be the range’s sweet spot; if you don’t want all the bells and whistles, hold out for the even cheaper V1.
Commended
Fiat has taken a leaf out of Renault’s book with the retro-styled Grande Panda, and deserves similar success as a result. In fact, we find the Fiat even easier to recommend than the R5; its square shape translates to a practical cabin, while the choice of hybrid and fully electric powertrains gives it greater market appeal.
In another example of boxy is best, the practical Kia EV2 proves you don’t need a large SUV to carry a family of four in complete comfort. Its eye-catching styling, high-quality interior and strong efficiency further boost its charm and earn it a well deserved commendation in the supermini segment.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2026: the winners
Great leasing deals on the best superminis
Cupra Raval
Fiat Grande Panda
KIA EV2