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Awards

Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval

The Cupra Raval is the 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Fiat Grande Panda and Kia EV2 commended

By:Richard Ingram
30 Jun 2026
Cupra Raval - Supermini of the Year

Representing the dawn of a new era of Volkswagen Group EVs, the Cupra Raval comes fresh from the factory floor in Barcelona. It beats the closely related VW ID. Polo and Skoda Epiq to the punch, and sets an incredibly high standard for this next generation of exciting small cars.

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Cupra has come on leaps and bounds in recent years and now outsells its SEAT sibling almost two to one. With products like the Raval, it’s easy to see why. Wonderfully packaged with a big boot and roomy cabin, plus brimming with tech and cool copper details, this is one of the most stylish superminis on sale.

More than £10k separates the base car and top-spec VZ, but in the Cupra’s case, it feels like less is probably more. That said, we’d recommend stretching to the bigger battery capable of up to 277 miles on a charge, if possible; doing so means you’ll be less confined to the city streets, and can enjoy the car to its fullest.

Even the V1 edition comes with 18-inch wheels, sports seats and dual screens with built-in navigation. But the further up the range you climb, the racier this little pocket rocket becomes; the flagship model we drove does an admirable impression of an electric hot hatch – hence it being awarded an additional commendation in that fiercely contested category.

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The Volkswagen Group may have dropped the ball with its early electric cars, but if the Raval is a sign of what’s to come, the firm’s future looks very bright indeed, which is great news for buyers.

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Configure your perfect Cupra Raval through our Buy A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Cupra Raval from stock...

Our choice

  • Cupra Raval V2 Launch Edition (£32,580 inc £1,500 Electric Car Grant)

Our pick comes with a caveat: as yet we’ve only driven the top-spec Raval VZ. Yet we reckon the V2 with the bigger 52kWh battery but less powerful motor will be the range’s sweet spot; if you don’t want all the bells and whistles, hold out for the even cheaper V1.

Commended

Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat has taken a leaf out of Renault’s book with the retro-styled Grande Panda, and deserves similar success as a result. In fact, we find the Fiat even easier to recommend than the R5; its square shape translates to a practical cabin, while the choice of hybrid and fully electric powertrains gives it greater market appeal.

Kia EV2

In another example of boxy is best, the practical Kia EV2 proves you don’t need a large SUV to carry a family of four in complete comfort. Its eye-catching styling, high-quality interior and strong efficiency further boost its charm and earn it a well deserved commendation in the supermini segment.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2026 New Car Awards...

New Car Awards 2026 header30

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2026 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2026: the winners

New Car Awards 2026: introductionCoupe of the Year 2026: BMW 2 Series
Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafConvertible of the Year 2026: Mazda MX-5
City Car of the Year 2026: Kia PicantoPerformance Car of the Year 2026: Porsche 911
Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra RavalAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2026: Nissan Leaf
Family Car of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 PassengerPremium Electric Car of the Year 2026: BMW iX3
Estate Car of the Year 2026: Skoda Superb EstateAffordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: MG HS
Small Company Car of the Year 2026: Nissan LeafPremium Hybrid Car of the Year 2026: Audi A5
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2026: Mercedes CLAPick-up of the Year 2026: Ford Ranger
Large Company Car of the Year 2026: Audi A6 e-tronElectric Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Small SUV of the Year 2026: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2026: Kia PV5 Cargo
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2026: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2026: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2026: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Audi Q3Driver Power Award 2026: Tesla Model 3
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2026: BMW iX3Driver Power Manufacturer Award 2026: Mercedes
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2026: Range Rover SportPrevious winners
Hot Hatch of the Year 2026: Volkswagen Golf GTI 

Great leasing deals on the best superminis

Cupra Raval

Cupra Raval

New Cupra RavalFrom £277 ppm**
Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat Grande Panda

New Fiat Grande PandaFrom £211 ppm**
KIA EV2

KIA EV2

New KIA EV2From £396 ppm**
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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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