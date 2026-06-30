Supermini of the Year 2026: Cupra Raval

Representing the dawn of a new era of Volkswagen Group EVs, the Cupra Raval comes fresh from the factory floor in Barcelona. It beats the closely related VW ID. Polo and Skoda Epiq to the punch, and sets an incredibly high standard for this next generation of exciting small cars.

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Cupra has come on leaps and bounds in recent years and now outsells its SEAT sibling almost two to one. With products like the Raval, it’s easy to see why. Wonderfully packaged with a big boot and roomy cabin, plus brimming with tech and cool copper details, this is one of the most stylish superminis on sale.

More than £10k separates the base car and top-spec VZ, but in the Cupra’s case, it feels like less is probably more. That said, we’d recommend stretching to the bigger battery capable of up to 277 miles on a charge, if possible; doing so means you’ll be less confined to the city streets, and can enjoy the car to its fullest.

Even the V1 edition comes with 18-inch wheels, sports seats and dual screens with built-in navigation. But the further up the range you climb, the racier this little pocket rocket becomes; the flagship model we drove does an admirable impression of an electric hot hatch – hence it being awarded an additional commendation in that fiercely contested category.