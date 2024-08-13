The moment has finally arrived: the long-awaited and critically important new Volkswagen ID. Polo is on sale now, with prices starting from £25,555.

That is considerably more than its chief rival, the Renault 5, which gets under way from £21,495 after the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG) has been applied. However, it’s still more affordable than the MINI Cooper Electric, which starts from just under £27k.

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At present, only the limited-edition launch models of the ID. Polo are available to order. Regular versions will hit showrooms in September and will cut the all-electric supermini’s starting price to £23,945.

For now, the entry-level ID. Polo Life Launch Edition offers just over 200 miles of range from its 37kWh LFP battery and, with 133bhp on tap, 0-62mph takes 9.5 seconds – putting it within spitting distance of its French nemesis.

But buyers can add a larger, more energy-dense 52kWh NMC battery that ups the ID. Polo’s range to 281 miles – nearly 30 miles further than the equivalent R5 can cover. Meanwhile, a more potent 208bhp e-motor cuts the stylish electric car’s 0-62mph sprint time to just 7.1 seconds.

Importantly, the ID. Polo does qualify for a £1,500 grant as well, but only models fitted with the larger 52kWh battery, as is the case with its Spanish cousin, the Cupra Raval. With that applied, the long-range variants start from £26,830.