Verdict

Hyundai’s Ioniq 3 will be a compelling electric supermini when UK sales begin in September. Its handling is its strongest suit, with sharp turn-in and deliciously responsive steering, although performance is a bit underwhelming. With 441 litres of cargo capacity plus competitive rear seat space, the Ioniq 3 ticks rational boxes too. We can’t wait to drive it more.

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The Hyundai Ioniq 3’s sloping nose swings right, then left, carving precisely through the cones at around 40mph. With no slop and a sweet weighting, the steering controls the front end like a puppet master making a marionette dance. This very first prototype drive reveals responses way sharper than your average supermini’s.

Yet that’s exactly what the Ioniq 3 is: a £25,000 electric hatchback, set to compete for your affections against the retromodernist Renault 5, sporty Cupra Raval or classical Volkswagen ID.Polo. People looking for the best electric car finally have a host of compact contenders grouped around the Ioniq 3’s 4.17m-long size.

Auto Express is in Germany at the Pferdsfeld former air force base, to become one of the first three people outside Hyundai to test a prototype Ioniq 3. This one wears the sportier N-Line trim, whose muscular bodykit includes a ventilated front bumper, protruding rear wing and a low-set diffuser, race car details making performance promises this Ioniq 3 can’t match. The alloy wheels, shod in Hankook rubber, grow from the base car’s 18-inches to 19s.

Hyundai Ioniq 3: battery, power and range specs

The Hyundai comes with two batteries, 42.2kWh in the standard range model, or the long range’s 61kWh. Curiously, the smaller battery gets a bigger output motor – sending 145bhp to the front wheels – while the heavier car makes 133bhp.