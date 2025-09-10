Hyundai has hinted that a hot Ioniq 3 N is in the pipeline, with the Concept Three, revealed at the Munich Motor Show this week, containing several thinly veiled hints about the car’s future.

“The concept is quite sporty, and obviously you have heritage with N brand,” Hyundai’s European boss Xavier Martinet told Auto Express. “I think it's a fair topic to consider.”

The concept, which will develop into the production Ioniq 3 hatchback next summer, contains styling details that also betray its sporting intentions, such as the flared wheelarches, a trick previously deployed on the Ioniq 5 N to create a more imposing look without needing to make major bodywork changes.

Hot hatchback demand

“The question is always if there is customer demand? Is there a market?” continued Martinet. “How do you make your car the one that customers want to buy? Generating its emotions is fundamental.”