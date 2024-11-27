New Hyundai Ioniq 3 to bring unique style to crossover class

Hyundai is gearing up to fill out its Ioniq EV range with a line-up of Euro-centric small cars designed to sit below the popular Ioniq 5 and slower-selling Ioniq 6. The news lands just as the covers come off the brand’s US-focused Ioniq 9 flagship at this year’s Los Angeles Motor Show.

While that car will be sold globally, Hyundai’s UK outlook will be on the longer term, as it aims to capitalise on the hotly contested B and C-segment family-car market. We already know what sister company Kia has planned – the EV3 will hit showrooms in the coming weeks, and a smaller EV2 has been spied testing – giving us a tangible hint at what might be in store for Hyundai.

Speaking to Simon Loasby, head of Hyundai’s global design centre, we asked if the maker would consider doing more localised models aimed at catering for specific market needs or tastes. His response was a simple, “why not?”.

He said: “If there's a need, if there's a volume, and we have a brand that can take on that volume and do something, then why not?

“That gives us a challenge, right? As long as we can satisfy our board that this is worth doing, nothing's off the table with Hyundai. And the speed we react to stuff is nuts. It drives us mad, but we love it.”