Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Ford Puma Gen-E: prices, specs and exclusive image of Ford’s electric SUV

The electric version of the best-selling car in Britain will be revealed later this year

by: Ellis Hyde
9 Feb 2024
Ford Puma EV - exclusive image

A pure-electric version of the Ford Puma – the best-selling car in the UK in 2023 – is finally being unveiled later in 2024, and will officially be called the Ford Puma Gen-E, the brand has confirmed.

It makes perfect sense that Ford would want to capitalise on the Puma’s popularity and broaden the appeal of its already fantastic, newly facelifted small SUV by introducing an all-electric version. The car will go up against the Volvo EX30, Jeep Avenger and Peugeot E-2008, plus the forthcoming MINI Aceman also launching in 2024.

The Puma Gen-E will join the Mustang Mach-E and the newly unveiled VW ID.4-based Explorer in Ford’s electric SUV ranks. A zero-emissions coupe-SUV wearing the iconic Ford Capri nameplate is due to be revealed this year, too.

What platform will the Ford Puma Gen-E use?

The Puma Gen-E won’t be a bespoke electric car like the brand’s Explorer or Capri. Instead it will use the same B2E architecture used by the petrol-powered Puma and the latest Ford Transit Courier van - which will also soon be offered in all-electric guise as the E-Transit Courier. This leads us to expect that the Puma EV will have similar powertrains.

The E-Transit Courier van uses a single electric motor to drive its front wheels, producing 134bhp and 290Nm of torque – just shy of the E-2008 and Avenger’s power figures. However, Ford does have other e-motor options at its disposal, including a 215bhp unit from the mid-size E-Transit Custom van, and 181bhp and 265bhp motors offered in the larger E-Transit, so a choice of powertrains may be available.

The E-Transit Courier also boasts one-pedal driving capabilities and a maximum charging speed of 100kW that means a 10 to 80 per cent takes under 35 minutes according to Ford, or a claimed 54 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes. 

Ford hasn’t revealed what battery sizes will be used in either the E-Transit Courier or Puma EV, but based on the powerpacks used by similar sized EVs, a 50-60kWh battery would be ample for a range of 250 miles or more.

What will the Ford Puma Gen-E look like?

The short answer is, like the Ford Puma. Ford recently updated the design of the small SUV as part of a facelift for 2024, but the changes were almost imperceptibly subtle. It received the latest take on the Blue Oval badge, now located on the front grille, plus all-new headlights that incorporate a fresh daytime-running light signature.

Ford Puma electric teaser image

The Puma Gen-E won’t be given a drastic restyle, retaining the standard car’s curvy crossover body shape, high-set headlights and sloping rear end. However, there will be some EV-specific tweaks. As our exclusive image previews, a blanked-off front grille will probably feature on the Gen-E to improve aerodynamic efficiency and help with the range.

What will the interior of the Ford Puma Gen-E look like?

The bigger changes for the facelifted Ford Puma were found inside, and the Gen-E should feature the same clean interior layout.

The dashboard in the refreshed Puma almost wraps around the driver, with the slim air vents and 12-inch central touchscreen protruding out and angled towards them. Behind the new two-spoke steering wheel is a 12.8-inch digital instrument panel with options to customise the layout. 

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

The new touchscreen runs Ford’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system, that the company says is faster than the out-going Puma’s setup, and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity as well. However, current Puma owners will notice the car’s physical climate controls have been ditched, with stuff like the cabin temperature now adjusted on the touchscreen.

How much will the Ford Puma Gen-E cost?

The Ford Puma Gen-E should start from around £35,000 if it wants to be competitive against its rivals from Jeep, Volvo and Peugeot on price. We’ll find out exact details when the car is fully unveiled later this year. 

The electric Puma will be built alongside Ford’s upcoming electric commercial vehicles at Ford’s Craiova factory in Romania. 

The brand’s other new electric SUVs, the Explorer and Capri, are set to be produced at Ford’s Cologne plant in Germany, which is being converted to an EV manufacturing facility thanks to a £1.5 billion investment. Unlike the Puma, these will adopt Volkswagen’s MEB electric architecture as part of a technical partnership between the two brands. The electric powertrain will be produced at Ford Halewood plant in Liverpool which received a £380 million investment in December 2022.

What competition will the new Puma EV face? These are best electric SUVs on sale right now

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

New facelifted Ford Puma gets big screens for a small price increase
Ford Puma facelift - front
News

New facelifted Ford Puma gets big screens for a small price increase

Ford's updated small SUV is already on sale, with prices starting from £25,790 for the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur rival
8 Feb 2024
Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Best selling cars 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
6 Feb 2024
New Ford Explorer: price, specs and 2024 release date for new electric SUV
Ford Explorer - front
News

New Ford Explorer: price, specs and 2024 release date for new electric SUV

Ford’s tie-up with Volkswagen on EV tech has birthed a new Ford Explorer
2 Feb 2024
Best-selling cars of 2023
Best-selling cars 2023 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best-selling cars of 2023

These were the country’s official favourite cars in 2023
1 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, sophisticated Peugeot 2008 for only £148 per month
Peugeot 2008 facelift 2024 UK
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish, sophisticated Peugeot 2008 for only £148 per month

Stand-out styling, a decent equipment list and a wallet-friendly lease offer make the Peugeot 2008 our Deal of the Day for Wednesday 7 February
7 Feb 2024
New MG3 supermini gets dual-screen setup as we see inside for the first time
New MG3 - interior
News

New MG3 supermini gets dual-screen setup as we see inside for the first time

The next-generation MG3 will be fully revealed at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show
5 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £254 per month for the award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: £254 per month for the award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5

With its futuristic design, cushy ride and a premium cabin, the Ioniq 5 is our Deal of the Day on Monday 5 February
5 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content