New Ford Puma Gen-E: prices, specs and exclusive image of Ford’s electric SUV

The E-Transit Courier also boasts one-pedal driving capabilities and a maximum charging speed of 100kW that means a 10 to 80 per cent takes under 35 minutes according to Ford, or a claimed 54 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes. Ford hasn’t revealed what battery sizes will be used in either the E-Transit Courier or Puma EV, but based on the powerpacks used by similar sized EVs, a 50-60kWh battery would be ample for a range of 250 miles or more. What will the Ford Puma Gen-E look like? The short answer is, like the Ford Puma. Ford recently updated the design of the small SUV as part of a facelift for 2024, but the changes were almost imperceptibly subtle. It received the latest take on the Blue Oval badge, now located on the front grille, plus all-new headlights that incorporate a fresh daytime-running light signature. The Puma Gen-E won’t be given a drastic restyle, retaining the standard car’s curvy crossover body shape, high-set headlights and sloping rear end. However, there will be some EV-specific tweaks. As our exclusive image previews, a blanked-off front grille will probably feature on the Gen-E to improve aerodynamic efficiency and help with the range. What will the interior of the Ford Puma Gen-E look like? The bigger changes for the facelifted Ford Puma were found inside, and the Gen-E should feature the same clean interior layout.

The dashboard in the refreshed Puma almost wraps around the driver, with the slim air vents and 12-inch central touchscreen protruding out and angled towards them. Behind the new two-spoke steering wheel is a 12.8-inch digital instrument panel with options to customise the layout. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car The new touchscreen runs Ford’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system, that the company says is faster than the out-going Puma’s setup, and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity as well. However, current Puma owners will notice the car’s physical climate controls have been ditched, with stuff like the cabin temperature now adjusted on the touchscreen. How much will the Ford Puma Gen-E cost? The Ford Puma Gen-E should start from around £35,000 if it wants to be competitive against its rivals from Jeep, Volvo and Peugeot on price. We’ll find out exact details when the car is fully unveiled later this year. The electric Puma will be built alongside Ford’s upcoming electric commercial vehicles at Ford’s Craiova factory in Romania. The brand’s other new electric SUVs, the Explorer and Capri, are set to be produced at Ford’s Cologne plant in Germany, which is being converted to an EV manufacturing facility thanks to a £1.5 billion investment. Unlike the Puma, these will adopt Volkswagen’s MEB electric architecture as part of a technical partnership between the two brands. The electric powertrain will be produced at Ford Halewood plant in Liverpool which received a £380 million investment in December 2022. What competition will the new Puma EV face? These are best electric SUVs on sale right now…