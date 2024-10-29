Ford Capri review

Capri will launch with a combination of different battery and motor options, with prices starting at £42,075, putting it at the upper end of the price spectrum compared with key rivals. Beyond this are two trim levels: Select and Premium, with a limited range of option packages available for each.

The £42,705 base price is for a 55kWh single-motor model that will arrive a few months after launch. But we’re focusing on the 77kWh single and 79kWh dual-motor variants available now, starting at £48,075.

This figure gets you an Extended Range RWD model in the entry-level Select trim, which includes a good, but not great, level of standard equipment. This includes Ford’s 14.6-inch SYNC infotainment system, 19-inch wheels, 12-way power driver’s seat with a massage function, heated seats in the front row, keyless entry and start, a reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors and intelligent cruise control with a stop and go function.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Upgrade to the Premium trim for an extra £4,100 and you do get a good level of added toys, including 20-inch wheels, a panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, Matrix LED headlights and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. The 79kWh dual-motor powertrain is only available in the top-spec Premium trim, adding up to a hefty £56,175.

Engines, performance & drive

A choice of various powertrain options is welcome, but all major on gentle, effortless performance and excellent refinement ahead of anything engaging or sporty. Calibration of the powertrain and brakes is also good, and it handles well thanks to accurate steering and a fluent flow to the suspension. What it’s not is a rear-drive coupe, but luckily Ford already sells one of those called Mustang. Read more about the engines, performance and drive of the Ford Capri...

Range, charging & running costs

Ford’s Capri comes with three different powertrain options, each with their own range, performance and charging capabilities. The entry-level 55kWh option will come on stream later this year, but here we’re testing the 77kWh single motor and 79kWh dual motor options. In short, the Capri’s range figures are good, without being remarkably so. Read more about the range, charging and running costs of the Ford Capri...

Interior, design & technology

The Ford Capri might share lots of bits under the skin with VW’s ID range, but from inside and out you’d never know it. Ford’s gone all-in with its interior design, with a modern and functional design that’s both well built and practical. Outside, there’s some abstract references to the original coupe, but it’s well executed enough not to feel contrived or messy if you didn’t know it was referenced on a ‘70s original. Read more about the interior, design and technology of the Ford Capri...

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Capri’s interior space is good for the class, with a decent amount of legroom, plenty of foot room thanks to a flat floor and lots of headroom despite the sloping roof. The seats are soft and comfortable, but the integrated headrests on the fronts can be uncomfortable if you have your hair up in a bun or ponytail. Read more about the boot space, comfort and practicality of the Ford Capri...

Reliability & safety

Ford’s new Capri shares lots of components with the Explorer, and by extension Volkswagen as a key technical partner. As such, many of the bugs seen on MEB products like the ID.3 and ID.4 should be resolved. Ford’s own schedule was also delayed in the Capri’s turnaround, giving the European development team more time to iron out any of its own bugs. It has yet to undergo a Euro NCAP rating. Read more about the reliability and safety of the Ford Capri...

Ford Capri alternatives

Compared with rivals, the Capri looks pricey, being a few thousand pounds more expensive than mainstream rivals with similar battery and range figures.

These include Kia’s excellent EV6, which has just been updated with a new 84kWh battery and fresh tech and styling. Pricing starts at £45,575, and in our opinion is the Capri’s most complete rival. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is even less expensive at £43,400, and picks up the same updated tech and powertrain as the Kia, but isn’t quite as resolved to drive. Looking at European competition, the firm-riding but stylish new Peugeot E-3008 starts at £45,950, with the closely related Vauxhall Grandland a relative bargain at £40,995.

The Volkswagen Group and its shared powertrain also offer a variety of potential rivals, from the ID.4 and ID.5 which start at £44,360 and £45,860 respectively, or if you’re after something more striking to look at, Cupra’s new Tavascan at £47,340. The long and short is, if you’re looking at something at this point of the EV market, there are plenty of options, making the Capri’s job that much harder.