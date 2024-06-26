Ford Capri (Mk3, 1978-1987) icon review: a star on and off the screen

If you were asked which car was advertised as “the difference between driving and just motoring” when it arrived in March 1978, you’d probably be stuck. But if you were asked which model was sold using the strapline “the car you always promised yourself”, you’d probably not have to think too hard. Yet both slogans belonged to the same vehicle, albeit the famous one to the Mk1 Ford Capri of 1969, and the more obscure one to the third-generation version that was launched in 1978.

The Capri burst onto the scene at the end of the sixties, as Europe’s answer to the Ford Mustang ‘pony car’ phenomenon that had been sweeping the US for five years. Launched in 1964, the Mustang became the fastest-selling car in history. Ford hoped to shift 100,000 examples in the first year, but it hit that target in the first four months. One million were sold in less than two years, and Ford really wanted to repeat this success in Europe, which would get its own pony car.

While Ford wouldn’t enjoy the same sales success with the Capri as the Mustang, it didn’t take long for its European pony car to gain a cult following. Designed by Philip T Clark, who had been involved in the Mustang’s styling, and initially intended to be called Colt (until Mitsubishi intervened), Ford’s European pony car was launched with 1.3, 1.6 or 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines, and at the top of the pile was a 144bhp 3.0-litre V6. The Mk1 would morph into the Mk2 in 1974, complete with a hatchback in place of the previous boot, but here we’re driving the final iteration, the Mk3, launched in 1978.

The number of changes between the Mk2 and Mk3 Capris was relatively small, because the car’s development took less than a year. Its roots lay in a concept shown at the 1976 Geneva Motor Show called the Modular Aerodynamic, which was a cross between a Mk2 Capri and a Vauxhall DroopSnoot. The following April, a development programme began using the project name Carla, and by March 1978 the outcome was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show: the Capri Mk3.