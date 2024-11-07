New Kia EV2 Concept previews small SUV for 2026

Kia is rapidly expanding its electric car line-up, and it shows no signs of slowing down in 2025. Alongside the all-new EV4 and PV5, the company has used its annual ‘EV Day’ to pull the covers off the EV2 concept – pointing towards a small electric SUV due next year.

When it launches, the Kia EV2 will, for a little while at least, be the smallest electric car Kia makes. It’ll take on models like the Citroen e-C3 and forthcoming Ford Puma Gen-E, with prices expected to start from around 30,000 Euros (approximately £25,000). It will eventually be joined by an EV1 city-sized electric car designed to rival the future Volkswagen ID.1.

Kia EV2 design and styling

Looking at the EV2 concept, there are plenty of giveaways that point us to the production car arriving in 2026. Kia’s executive vice president and head of Kia global design, Karim Habib, told us: “It is still a concept car, but a lot of it you will see.

“You can take the example of the EV3 or EV4 which we showed two years ago as concepts; the delta between production car and show car is exactly the same [for EV2].

The upright stance and small-SUV side profile are almost identical to the cars we’ve seen testing with heavy camouflage, and the upright ‘Star Map’ DRLs are in keeping with Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language.