New Kia EV4 revealed at last! Volkswagen ID.3 rival incoming

The covers are off the all-new Kia EV4 – and a little earlier than expected. Revealed ahead of the brand’s ‘EV Day’ later this month, we’ve been treated to an early peek at the firm’s all-new family car – in both saloon and hatchback forms.

The interior remains under wraps for now, but the exterior shots show how closely Kia’s designers have stayed true to the EV4 concept revealed in 2023. The front is all but indistinguishable, in fact, with identical headlamp clusters and vertical DRLs, plus a similar clamshell-style bonnet. The dark strip that runs the width of the bonnet is thinner at the outer edges, but the lower air intake doesn’t look to have changed all that much.

Kia says the EV4 is designed to “enhance the appeal” of the maker’s EV offering, “targeting a broad demographic”. It joins the recently-launched EV3, as well as the larger EV6 and EV9 models. The mid-size EV5 SUV is also expected to go on sale in the UK later this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To the sides, the EV4’s darkened A, B and C-pillars are carried over from the concept, with the D-pillar treatment altered only slightly for the saloon-bodied production car. The rear is just as striking, with an almost coupé-like roofline and large rear screen sloping to the edge of the bootlid, where they meet a small spoiler and creased tailgate. The front DRLs are replicated at the back, with tall tail-lights with a distinctive signature.

Alongside the sleek saloon, Kia presented a five-door EV4 hatchback – expected to be the more popular model in Europe and the UK. This version gets a similar front-end treatment, with the noticeable differences appearing rearward of the B-pillar – where the roofline stays tall for a more traditional look. Kia has opted for a clean rear-end design; it’s not clear from these early images whether the designers have hidden a wiper under the roof spoiler, or if the EV4 hatch will do without.

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, said: “The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility, and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve. By offering both saloon and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs.”

More information, including powertrain and battery tech, as well as interior images and details, will be revealed at Kia’s EV Day 2025 in Spain on 27 February.

CHECK OUT OUR LATEST KIA EV3 DEALS