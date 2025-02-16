Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia EV4 revealed at last! Volkswagen ID.3 rival incoming

First official images of Kia’s electric family car have surfaced, and it looks all but identical to the concept

By:Richard Ingram
16 Feb 2025
Kia EV4 saloon - front6

The covers are off the all-new Kia EV4 – and a little earlier than expected. Revealed ahead of the brand’s ‘EV Day’ later this month, we’ve been treated to an early peek at the firm’s all-new family car – in both saloon and hatchback forms.

The interior remains under wraps for now, but the exterior shots show how closely Kia’s designers have stayed true to the EV4 concept revealed in 2023. The front is all but indistinguishable, in fact, with identical headlamp clusters and vertical DRLs, plus a similar clamshell-style bonnet. The dark strip that runs the width of the bonnet is thinner at the outer edges, but the lower air intake doesn’t look to have changed all that much. 

Kia says the EV4 is designed to “enhance the appeal” of the maker’s EV offering, “targeting a broad demographic”. It joins the recently-launched EV3, as well as the larger EV6 and EV9 models. The mid-size EV5 SUV is also expected to go on sale in the UK later this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To the sides, the EV4’s darkened A, B and C-pillars are carried over from the concept, with the D-pillar treatment altered only slightly for the saloon-bodied production car. The rear is just as striking, with an almost coupé-like roofline and large rear screen sloping to the edge of the bootlid, where they meet a small spoiler and creased tailgate. The front DRLs are replicated at the back, with tall tail-lights with a distinctive signature.

Alongside the sleek saloon, Kia presented a five-door EV4 hatchback – expected to be the more popular model in Europe and the UK. This version gets a similar front-end treatment, with the noticeable differences appearing rearward of the B-pillar – where the roofline stays tall for a more traditional look. Kia has opted for a clean rear-end design; it’s not clear from these early images whether the designers have hidden a wiper under the roof spoiler, or if the EV4 hatch will do without. 

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, said: “The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility, and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve. By offering both saloon and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs.”

More information, including powertrain and battery tech, as well as interior images and details, will be revealed at Kia’s EV Day 2025 in Spain on 27 February.

CHECK OUT OUR LATEST KIA EV3 DEALS

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Kia PV5 teaser images tell us it will look very different to its electric van rivals
Kia PV5 teaser - front

New Kia PV5 teaser images tell us it will look very different to its electric van rivals

Latest pictures show the Kia PV5 will bring concept looks to the commercial vans class as it gears up for unveiling this month
News
13 Feb 2025
New 2025 Kia EV4 teased ahead of imminent reveal
Kia EV4 teaser - front

New 2025 Kia EV4 teased ahead of imminent reveal

Kia is aiming directly at Tesla with its ultra-modern all-electric saloon and future hatchback models
News
13 Feb 2025
New Kia EV2 Concept teasers reveal more on entry-level electric compact
Kia EV2 teaser - front

New Kia EV2 Concept teasers reveal more on entry-level electric compact

The EV2’s design should closely match Kia’s range of EV-badged models
News
13 Feb 2025
Kia UK boss calls for clear ZEV roadmap, plus “modest” consumer incentives
Kia&#039;s UK boss, Paul Philpott standing next to a Kia EV6

Kia UK boss calls for clear ZEV roadmap, plus “modest” consumer incentives

Brand CEO says ZEV mandate is a threat, asking for clarity from the Labour government
News
6 Jan 2025

Most Popular

New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options
Renault Clio design render - front

New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options

Renault’s sixth-generation Clio hatchback will get a clean look and hi-tech kit, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
12 Feb 2025
New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped
Volkswagen Transporter e-Shuttle - front

New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped

The Ford-based Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle is refined, good to drive and has plenty of space in all three rows
Road tests
14 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: retro Renault 5 for £232 per month, plus four years to enjoy it
Renault 5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: retro Renault 5 for £232 per month, plus four years to enjoy it

The reborn Renault 5 is one of the most feverishly anticipated cars in a long time, and at such a low price, our Deal of the Day for 8 February is a p…
News
8 Feb 2025

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content