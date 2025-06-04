New Kia Sportage breaks cover and it’s sleeker than ever

The steering wheel has also been brought over from newer models, and features a futuristic two-spoke design, with GT-Line models picking up a white contrasting insert that matches the trim on the seats.

Powertrains

A large part of the reason the Sportage has been such a huge success in the UK is its relative spread of powertrain options. All share a fundamental 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine at their core – the difference is how much hybridisation each variant receives.

The entry-point of the range includes a 48V electrical system that helps streamline elements of the ICE engine by powering some of the ancillaries, plus extends the engine’s start-stop functionality. It’s available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which powers the front wheels and produces 148bhp.

Next up is the full hybrid, which in this generation has been upgraded by 28bhp to 235bhp, thanks to a more powerful electric motor. This is paired to a six-speed manual automatic transmission that drives the front wheels, or an optional all-wheel-drive system in the top-spec GT-Line S.

Finally, Kia’s PHEV powertrain has received the biggest upgrade, thanks to a 42bhp lift in power to 283bhp combined. Kia hasn’t spilled all the technical beans, though, so there’s no confirmation of any improvements to the existing car’s 40-mile electric range. This was already only average for the class in terms of range, but as VW’s Tiguan now capable of up to 77miles, with a range of Peugeot and Citroen PHEVs with similar ranges just around the corner, this might well be one of the new model’s Achilles’ heels, it won’t quite qualify for the full tax benefits of some rivals.

Speaking of rivals

This is where Kia’s biggest threats lie, because the cars it’s up against in 2025 are very different to its initial release three years ago. These days Volkwagen’s new Tiguan and its Cupra Terramar cousin offer considerable uplifts in hybrid technology, and completely outdo the Kia in terms of interior tech and quality. Both are likely to be more expensive than the Kia, but this is less certain when considered on a PCP or finance option.

The Hyundai Tuscon offers a very similar combination of traits, and forthcoming all-new interpretations of Japanese rivals such as the new Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5 will also be tough competitors when they arrive. But for now, Kia’s Sportage is sure to retain a very large share of the huge C-segment in the UK; how long that lasts is the question.

