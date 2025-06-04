New Kia Sportage breaks cover and it’s sleeker than ever
Full specification and details have been announced for the UK version of Kia’s big-selling mid-size SUV
Kia’s plan of staying on top of the UK’s sales charts is showing no sign of letting up, with a heavy update of its top-selling Sportage SUV having now been revealed in its full UK trim. More than 124,000 units of the current-generation Kia Sportage have found homes in the UK since its 2022 launch, often topping monthly SUV sales, and on one or two occasions even the overall UK sales chart.
This new one isn’t re-writing the rulebook, but it will be launched with an updated selection of electrified powertrains that Kia knows customers will love, paired with a slick new interior and exterior design. The manufacturer will continue to only offer the Sportage in its Euro-centric short-wheelbase form – Sportage models in the domestic Korean, American and Australasian markets actually feature a longer wheelbase and slightly different D-pillar design.
To help simplify the buying process, Kia will launch the Sportage in a new line-up of trims, defined by three clear lines, called Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S. Each of these comprises is a range of electrified powertrains made up from petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrids, with automatic, manual, front and all-wheel drive all available.
Design, interior and tech upgrades
All Sportages feature the same fundamental set of upgrades, starting with new exterior styling inspired by Kia’s more eccentric EV models. This includes a set of new, more vertical LED headlights with stylised ‘star-point’ daytime running lights that bleed into the grille. GT-Line models then feature a blockier lower bumper graphic with integrated foglights.
The rear lights are the same shape as before, but feature a new all-LED interior with star-point graphics. Under these is a restyled bumper, with the GT-Line models once again receiving chunkier design features. The exterior updates are finished off with some new colour options, plus a range of fresh 17-19-inch wheels.
While subtle, the exterior design’s updates help align the Sportage with its newer and more dramatically-styled ICE and EV range mates.
This is arguably more evident inside the cabin, because while the Sportage might look pretty similar outside, it’s a completely different story inside. Kia has fitted a brand new and much sleeker dashboard, listening to customers in order to ensure that the bits they like stayed put, but the bits they didn’t were replaced.
This starts with the upper dash, which is more streamlined, thanks to the loss of the large air vent that previously framed the screen housing. Smaller bezels and a thinner casing make the screens look sleeker and more hi-tech, despite being largely identical to before in terms of size and operation.
All models get a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, but it’s only GT-Line S models that, for now, get a second digital display in front of the driver. Entry and mid-spec models will replace this with a smaller 4.3-inch centre screen and rudimentary digital instruments on either side.
The touchscreen’s interface is updated to the latest system and integrates new functionality, such as the ability to connect multiple Bluetooth devices. This will allow you to do things, such as run Google Maps or Apple CarPlay from one device and stream music from another. There’s also a new shortcut function – activated by swiping down from the top of the screen – that gives quick access to commonly used features.
Kia has also rolled out a new AI-powered voice-control function that, as in other cars, enhances both the functionality and understanding of your voice commands, and can be used to do everything from set complex navigation routes with stops or point-of-interest information, to recommending music.
For even more tech, high-specification models feature a 10-inch head-up display, which is now capable of receiving information from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for things such as navigation prompts and music information.
Below the main touchscreen is the same variable set of touch-sensitive switches for the media or air-conditioning, but there’s still the same two knobs on both sides for that tactile touch.
Between the front seats is a similar arrangement of knobs and switches that control the gearbox and heated steering wheel and seats, but crucially, the surround is now a brushed metal-effect, rather than gloss black. This was requested by customers and should avoid scratching and smudging.
The steering wheel has also been brought over from newer models, and features a futuristic two-spoke design, with GT-Line models picking up a white contrasting insert that matches the trim on the seats.
Powertrains
A large part of the reason the Sportage has been such a huge success in the UK is its relative spread of powertrain options. All share a fundamental 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine at their core – the difference is how much hybridisation each variant receives.
The entry-point of the range includes a 48V electrical system that helps streamline elements of the ICE engine by powering some of the ancillaries, plus extends the engine’s start-stop functionality. It’s available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which powers the front wheels and produces 148bhp.
Next up is the full hybrid, which in this generation has been upgraded by 28bhp to 235bhp, thanks to a more powerful electric motor. This is paired to a six-speed manual automatic transmission that drives the front wheels, or an optional all-wheel-drive system in the top-spec GT-Line S.
Finally, Kia’s PHEV powertrain has received the biggest upgrade, thanks to a 42bhp lift in power to 283bhp combined. Kia hasn’t spilled all the technical beans, though, so there’s no confirmation of any improvements to the existing car’s 40-mile electric range. This was already only average for the class in terms of range, but as VW’s Tiguan now capable of up to 77miles, with a range of Peugeot and Citroen PHEVs with similar ranges just around the corner, this might well be one of the new model’s Achilles’ heels, it won’t quite qualify for the full tax benefits of some rivals.
Speaking of rivals
This is where Kia’s biggest threats lie, because the cars it’s up against in 2025 are very different to its initial release three years ago. These days Volkwagen’s new Tiguan and its Cupra Terramar cousin offer considerable uplifts in hybrid technology, and completely outdo the Kia in terms of interior tech and quality. Both are likely to be more expensive than the Kia, but this is less certain when considered on a PCP or finance option.
The Hyundai Tuscon offers a very similar combination of traits, and forthcoming all-new interpretations of Japanese rivals such as the new Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5 will also be tough competitors when they arrive. But for now, Kia’s Sportage is sure to retain a very large share of the huge C-segment in the UK; how long that lasts is the question.
