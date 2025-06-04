Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia Sportage breaks cover and it’s sleeker than ever

Full specification and details have been announced for the UK version of Kia’s big-selling mid-size SUV

By:Jordan Katsianis
4 Jun 2025
Kia Sportage - front24

Kia’s plan of staying on top of the UK’s sales charts is showing no sign of letting up, with a heavy update of its top-selling Sportage SUV having now been revealed in its full UK trim. More than 124,000 units of the current-generation Kia Sportage have found homes in the UK since its 2022 launch, often topping monthly SUV sales, and on one or two occasions even the overall UK sales chart. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This new one isn’t re-writing the rulebook, but it will be launched with an updated selection of electrified powertrains that Kia knows customers will love, paired with a slick new interior and exterior design. The manufacturer will continue to only offer the Sportage in its Euro-centric short-wheelbase form – Sportage models in the domestic Korean, American and Australasian markets actually feature a longer wheelbase and slightly different D-pillar design. 

  • Kia EV3 - main image
    Kia EV3 review

To help simplify the buying process, Kia will launch the Sportage in a new line-up of trims, defined by three clear lines, called Pure, GT-Line and GT-Line S. Each of these comprises is a range of electrified powertrains made up from petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrids, with automatic, manual, front and all-wheel drive all available. 

Design, interior and tech upgrades

Kia Sportage - rear

All Sportages feature the same fundamental set of upgrades, starting with new exterior styling inspired by Kia’s more eccentric EV models. This includes a set of new, more vertical LED headlights with stylised ‘star-point’ daytime running lights that bleed into the grille. GT-Line models then feature a blockier lower bumper graphic with integrated foglights. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The rear lights are the same shape as before, but feature a new all-LED interior with star-point graphics. Under these is a restyled bumper, with the GT-Line models once again receiving chunkier design features. The exterior updates are finished off with some new colour options, plus a range of fresh 17-19-inch wheels. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

While subtle, the exterior design’s updates help align the Sportage with its newer and more dramatically-styled ICE and EV range mates. 

This is arguably more evident inside the cabin, because while the Sportage might look pretty similar outside, it’s a completely different story inside. Kia has fitted a brand new and much sleeker dashboard, listening to customers in order to ensure that the bits they like stayed put, but the bits they didn’t were replaced. 

This starts with the upper dash, which is more streamlined, thanks to the loss of the large air vent that previously framed the screen housing. Smaller bezels and a thinner casing make the screens look sleeker and more hi-tech, despite being largely identical to before in terms of size and operation. 

Kia Sportage - dash

All models get a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, but it’s only GT-Line S models that, for now, get a second digital display in front of the driver. Entry and mid-spec models will replace this with a smaller 4.3-inch centre screen and rudimentary digital instruments on either side. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The touchscreen’s interface is updated to the latest system and integrates new functionality, such as the ability to connect multiple Bluetooth devices. This will allow you to do things, such as run Google Maps or Apple CarPlay from one device and stream music from another. There’s also a new shortcut function – activated by swiping down from the top of the screen – that gives quick access to commonly used features. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Kia has also rolled out a new AI-powered voice-control function that, as in other cars, enhances both the functionality and understanding of your voice commands, and can be used to do everything from set complex navigation routes with stops or point-of-interest information, to recommending music. 

For even more tech, high-specification models feature a 10-inch head-up display, which is now capable of receiving information from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for things such as navigation prompts and music information. 

Below the main touchscreen is the same variable set of touch-sensitive switches for the media or air-conditioning, but there’s still the same two knobs on both sides for that tactile touch. 

Kia Sportage - boot

Between the front seats is a similar arrangement of knobs and switches that control the gearbox and heated steering wheel and seats, but crucially, the surround is now a brushed metal-effect, rather than gloss black. This was requested by customers and should avoid scratching and smudging. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The steering wheel has also been brought over from newer models, and features a futuristic two-spoke design, with GT-Line models picking up a white contrasting insert that matches the trim on the seats. 

Powertrains

A large part of the reason the Sportage has been such a huge success in the UK is its relative spread of powertrain options. All share a fundamental 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine at their core – the difference is how much hybridisation each variant receives. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The entry-point of the range includes a 48V electrical system that helps streamline elements of the ICE engine by powering some of the ancillaries, plus extends the engine’s start-stop functionality. It’s available with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which powers the front wheels and produces 148bhp. 

Kia Sportage - side

Next up is the full hybrid, which in this generation has been upgraded by 28bhp to 235bhp, thanks to a more powerful electric motor. This is paired to a six-speed manual automatic transmission that drives the front wheels, or an optional all-wheel-drive system in the top-spec GT-Line S. 

Finally, Kia’s PHEV powertrain has received the biggest upgrade, thanks to a 42bhp lift in power to 283bhp combined. Kia hasn’t spilled all the technical beans, though, so there’s no confirmation of any improvements to the existing car’s 40-mile electric range. This was already only average for the class in terms of range, but as VW’s Tiguan now capable of up to 77miles, with a range of Peugeot and Citroen PHEVs with similar ranges just around the corner, this might well be one of the new model’s Achilles’ heels, it won’t quite qualify for the full tax benefits of some rivals. 

Speaking of rivals

This is where Kia’s biggest threats lie, because the cars it’s up against in 2025 are very different to its initial release three years ago. These days Volkwagen’s new Tiguan and its Cupra Terramar cousin offer considerable uplifts in hybrid technology, and completely outdo the Kia in terms of interior tech and quality. Both are likely to be more expensive than the Kia, but this is less certain when considered on a PCP or finance option. 

The Hyundai Tuscon offers a very similar combination of traits, and forthcoming all-new interpretations of Japanese rivals such as the new Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5 will also be tough competitors when they arrive. But for now, Kia’s Sportage is sure to retain a very large share of the huge C-segment in the UK; how long that lasts is the question. 

Click here for our list of the best mid-size SUVs...

BUY A NEW KIA SPORTAGE NOW

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV
Nissan Qashqai alternatives - header image

Nissan Qashqai alternatives: cars you could buy instead of Nissan’s big-selling SUV

The Nissan Qashqai has been a hit since the first generation launched in 2006, but if it’s not quite your cup of tea, we’ve rounded up the best of the…
Best cars & vans
3 Jun 2025
Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2025
Best plug-in hybrid cars - header image

Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2025

The plug-in hybrid market has grown exponentially in recent years. Here are our electrified favourites
Best cars & vans
3 Jun 2025
Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models
Best selling cars - April 2025

Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models

These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far this year
Best cars & vans
6 May 2025
Best SUVs to buy 2025
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2025

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
17 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month
Kia EV6 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Super sci-fi Kia EV6 for an exceptional £260 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 31 May is an extremely attractive price for this extremely capable electric family car
News
31 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: new Omoda 5, with all the kit you might need, for less than £200 per month
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new Omoda 5, with all the kit you might need, for less than £200 per month

The Omoda 5 is one of the newest arrivals to the family SUV market, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 1 June
News
1 Jun 2025
Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI long term test: premium hatch is a joy to live with
Audi A3 35 TFSI S tronic S line long termer - first report header

Audi A3 Sportback 35 TFSI long term test: premium hatch is a joy to live with

First report: premium hatch joins our fleet, and its bright metallic paint has already earned it a nickname
Long-term tests
1 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content