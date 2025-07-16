Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition pays homage to the Clio Williams

The Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition has been created by Dutch company Re-volve and is limited to just 25 units

By:Alastair Crooks
16 Jul 2025
Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - front7

The new Renault 5 has received plenty of attention since it returned last year thanks to its retro style, but a coachbuilder has decided the electric supermini could do with some influence from the Clio, too. 

While the regular Renault 5 EV is dripping in design touches that mimic the original, the Monte Carlo Edition gets plenty of bespoke tweaks. Partnering Dutch car dealer Zeeuw & Zeeuw, Re-volve – a coachbuilder in the Netherlands – has added a Midnight Blue paint finish with a contrasting black roof, plus a gold livery within the grille that flows down the sides and onto the rear hatch, broken up by ‘Monte Carlo’ lettering. 

Just like the Clio Williams, the Renault 5 Monte Carlo gets gold wheels, plus there’s a neat little gold ‘R5’ emblem on the front wings. 

Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition - rear7

The colour theme continues to the cabin where you’ll find black leather and Alcantara upholstery, with stitching in gold as well as a special gold plaque on the centre console displaying ‘Re-volve’ and ‘Monte Carlo’.

Unlike the Clio Williams, which gained a more powerful 150bhp 2.0-litre engine and tweaked suspension in the name of rallying homologation, the Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition comes with the same underpinnings as the regular Renault 5. In fact, it’s not even based on the more powerful 148bhp variant of the R5 EV; the model chosen is the 121bhp edition with a smaller 40kWh battery. That means the new car covers the 0-62mph sprint in nine seconds flat – 1.2 seconds slower than the Clio Williams in 1993. 

It’s unlikely we’ll ever see a Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition here in the UK. Not only are 25 being built, they’re also only going to be sold in the Netherlands. Prices start from 37,995 Euros (roughly £33,000), which also makes it around £7,000 more expensive than the standard car. 

