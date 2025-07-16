The new Renault 5 has received plenty of attention since it returned last year thanks to its retro style, but a coachbuilder has decided the electric supermini could do with some influence from the Clio, too.

While the regular Renault 5 EV is dripping in design touches that mimic the original, the Monte Carlo Edition gets plenty of bespoke tweaks. Partnering Dutch car dealer Zeeuw & Zeeuw, Re-volve – a coachbuilder in the Netherlands – has added a Midnight Blue paint finish with a contrasting black roof, plus a gold livery within the grille that flows down the sides and onto the rear hatch, broken up by ‘Monte Carlo’ lettering.

Just like the Clio Williams, the Renault 5 Monte Carlo gets gold wheels, plus there’s a neat little gold ‘R5’ emblem on the front wings.

The colour theme continues to the cabin where you’ll find black leather and Alcantara upholstery, with stitching in gold as well as a special gold plaque on the centre console displaying ‘Re-volve’ and ‘Monte Carlo’.

Unlike the Clio Williams, which gained a more powerful 150bhp 2.0-litre engine and tweaked suspension in the name of rallying homologation, the Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition comes with the same underpinnings as the regular Renault 5. In fact, it’s not even based on the more powerful 148bhp variant of the R5 EV; the model chosen is the 121bhp edition with a smaller 40kWh battery. That means the new car covers the 0-62mph sprint in nine seconds flat – 1.2 seconds slower than the Clio Williams in 1993.

It’s unlikely we’ll ever see a Renault 5 Monte Carlo Edition here in the UK. Not only are 25 being built, they’re also only going to be sold in the Netherlands. Prices start from 37,995 Euros (roughly £33,000), which also makes it around £7,000 more expensive than the standard car.

