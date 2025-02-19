New Kia PV5 electric van revealed – and it’s everything we said it would be!

Kia will look to capitalise on yet another profitable corner of the new-car (and van) market later this year with the introduction of its PV commercial-vehicle range. The first – the Kia PV5 – has now been revealed in both ‘Cargo’ and ‘Passenger’ form, before interior and tech information is announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Looking almost identical to the exclusive image we drew up in the autumn, the production-ready PV5 develops its concept car-like aesthetic with a sharp daytime running-light signature and separate headlamps mounted into the lower bumper. The contrasting bonnet is another feature we picked out last year, although the centralised badge and charging port are new.

The cladding on the lower part of the bumper, along the sills and wheelarches, gives both versions of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz rival a slightly rugged, off-road look. Both models have sliding side doors, and while it’s not clear from these four images, Kia has confirmed the MPV will swap out the panel van’s split rear doors in favour of a single-piece tailgate that is hinged from the roof. A set of tall rear light clusters complete the look.

We’ve not yet been given a look inside, but Karim Habib, head of Kia global design, said: “[the] PV5’s clean profile demonstrates how Kia's PBV technology redefines space and mobility.” Referring specifically to the Cargo Van, he claims the “clean, modern aesthetics elevate the PV5 Cargo’s design over traditional light commercial vehicles”.

We don’t know a lot about the PV5’s battery or powertrain, but it’s likely to borrow tech from elsewhere in Kia’s electric-car line-up. The firm has previously said the van will offer fast charging speeds of “up to 150kW”, suggesting similarities with the latest EV3 – rather than the pricier EV6 or EV9. In Long Range form, that means an 81.4kWh battery for up to 375 miles of range. However, the PV5’s boxier profile means range will probably be pegged at around 300 miles – possibly a little less.

Kia says it will offer the PV5 in “several configurations”. As well as the PV5 Cargo and PV5 Passenger, "derivative" and “converted (specialised) variants” will be revealed at the upcoming Kia EV Day on 27 February – alongside interior and powertrain information.

CHECK OUT OUR LATEST KIA EV3 DEALS