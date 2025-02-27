Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Electric Kia PV5 ‘California’ campervan family under consideration

Kia is considering two takes on the PV5 camper, as well as a stripped-out model for aftermarket conversions

By:Pete Baiden
27 Feb 2025
Kia PV5 Passenger - side

Kia is investigating whether there might be appetite for a family of electric campervans based on its newly-revealed PV5 van and MPV range. If the business case proves viable, the models could beat Volkswagen’s hotly-anticipated California EV to market.

The head of Kia’s PBV division, Sangdae Kim, told Auto Express: “We have been studying many different use cases in the market. Camping cars is one of the important domains for our potential market, so considering our PV5, we are going to study the camping car market. 

“We are considering introducing two different camping car versions,” he said. “One would be a camper ‘lite’ version” – presumably without a kitchenette – “and the other one would be a more serious camping conversion.”

Pierre Martin-Bos, Kia Europe’s PBV director, followed this by saying: “Obviously there is also a big market of campervans that have been built by [aftermarket companies] so therefore we want to consider these partnerships. It’s important that we provide for this.

“It’s also clear that when we speak about the bigger offerings today, they are very diesel-oriented,” he told us. “But we will change it, like everything else.”

Possibly the biggest barrier to the Kia camper’s feasibility would be a limited electric range. Assuming the future California rival would use the standard PV5’s platform, battery and powertrain tech, it’d be hamstrung by a 200-odd-mile range. Kia doesn’t quote a kerbweight for the basic PV5, but we expect it to sit comfortably north of two tonnes. Add in a raised roof, two beds and some kitchen cupboards, and you’re looking at the thick end of 2,500kg, possibly more.

Of course, with Kia continually developing its battery technology, by the time a PV5 camper comes around – likely within the next 12 to 24 months – the company may be in a position to offer something with improved efficiency and range. 

In an unrelated conversation, Kia’s Head of Global Business Planning, Spencer Cho, told us: “We made the strategic decision to make the fine balance between the AER (all-electric range) and the price. If we add the bigger batteries, you have to pay more, and in this business, pricing is one of the key ingredients for success.

“We recognise the current AER is not enough,” he said. “If there is any way we can figure it out, to increase the AER, we will definitely do it. Our engineers are looking at the best possible ways to deliver the longer AER.”

Kia’s PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) range will launch in the UK with the PV5 later this year, before expanding to include the larger PV7 in 2027. A flagship PV9 and smaller PV3 are due later.

Pete Baiden
