Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hyundai wants its EVs to charge as fast as petrol cars refuel

Charging still needs to be supercharged, says Hyundai's tech boss

By:Paul Barker
17 Nov 2025
Hyundai Kona Electric connected to rapid charger

Electric vehicle charge speed has to keep developing until it matches the time needed to refuel a petrol car, even if only to give drivers reassurance rather than because they actually need the functionality. That’s according to the boss of Hyundai’s new European development centre, Tyrone Johnson. 

“The expectation from customers is that it will take three minutes to fill a car, the same as it does with an internal-combustion engine,” Johnson told Auto Express. “It’s maybe perception rather than reality, but they worry about range anxiety and whether they will suddenly need to drive 200 miles. The goal is to get to the same speed as ICE.” 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Johnson also said that people who can’t charge at home need to know they can quickly replenish their EV. He believes the challenge for manufacturers, however, is to deliver fast charging without just adding more batteries, which increases weight and reduces space inside electric cars

The managing director of the new Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre, which has been built at a cost of 200million euros, also called for patience in establishing a bullet-proof charging infrastructure. 

“The ICE industry has had over 100 years to develop something as simple as filling a car with fuel, and there are still some rare occasions where the fuel filler won’t fit in the car,” he said. “EV is a gigantic challenge and what we are expected to deliver is immediate. Give us a minute – it will work, but as an industry it’s going to take a minute.” 

To charge at the rate being targeted will require a step-change in battery tech, with even the UK’s fastest-charging car on sale, the Porsche Taycan, only capable of hitting a speed of up to 320kW. In the lab, Hyundai is working on 400kW charging tech that offers potential efficiencies that mean longer ranges can be achieved without requiring larger batteries but could also bring charge times down closer to a traditional petrol fill-up. 

Although they obviously won’t charge as quickly as you can refuel a petrol car, check out the latest hot electric car deals available today via the Auto Express Find a Car service.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best all-season tyres 2025/2026: top tyres tested and reviewed
VW Golf - wet tyre testing

Best all-season tyres 2025/2026: top tyres tested and reviewed

We compare six all-season tyres to reveal the UK’s best year-round option
Product group tests
14 Nov 2025
A new petrol Renault 5 is never going to happen, and here’s why…
Renault 5 - front cornering

A new petrol Renault 5 is never going to happen, and here’s why…

The reborn Renault 4 and Twingo are only ever going to be electric as well
News
11 Nov 2025
Mazda's rebellion against EV orthodoxy might actually work
Opinion - Mazda EV rebellion

Mazda's rebellion against EV orthodoxy might actually work

Shane Wilkinson believes Mazda is going against the grain when it comes to cutting emissions, and the results could be very interesting
Opinion
10 Nov 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
29 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026
Ford Puma - front cornering

Ford Puma will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving from 2026

Ford’s BlueCruise technology allows for ‘hands off’ driving on designated stretches of motorway
News
13 Nov 2025
New Bentley Continental GT Supersports is a back-to-basics, rear-wheel drive, 657bhp brute
Bentley Supersports

New Bentley Continental GT Supersports is a back-to-basics, rear-wheel drive, 657bhp brute

The new Supersports ditches the latest Continental GT’s hybrid tech, and just uses V8 muscle
News
14 Nov 2025
Mazda CX-60 and CX-80 to get trim and tech updates for 2026
Mazda CX-80 - red and beige

Mazda CX-60 and CX-80 to get trim and tech updates for 2026

Mazda SUVs are doubling down on their high-end aspirations for the 2026 model year with a suite of upgrades
News
14 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content