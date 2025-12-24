Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Bring back the affordable convertible car market with more open-top options

Shane Wilkinson wishes for the cut-price drop-top to make a comeback

By:Shane Wilkinson
24 Dec 2025
Opinion - cheap convertbiles

Take one look at our list of the best convertible cars on sale right now, and you’ll quickly see that there’s a rather inconvenient theme; the vast majority command a six-digit price. 

It’s a fact that British drivers love their drop-tops, but it feels like the Mazda MX-5 and MINI Cooper Convertible are now the only realistic options for those on a more modest budget. Sure, they’re both cracking cars, but variety is the spice of life isn’t it? It’s the same story at the posher end of the sub-six-figure market, too, where the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet looks increasingly lonely following the demise of the BMW Z4 and Audi A5 Cabriolet.

Advertisement - Article continues below

I'm fully aware that the convertible market is by no means the biggest when compared to the likes of the SUV or supermini sectors, but what I can’t understand is why so many car brands seem to have quietly given up on it. The mighty MINI and MX-5 are a common sight on our roads, so the demand is obviously there.

If there was a perfect time for brands to rejig the convertible market, I truly believe it’s right now. A large number of retro monikers are making a comeback, so there’s a golden opportunity right there. Honda recently resurrected the Prelude, so why not the S2000? And just think of the childish laughs we could all enjoy if the Renault Wind made a comeback.

It’s not just old names that are a potential sales goldmine, as the electric convertible sector is virtually untouched at the moment. The only real contenders are the MG Cyberster and the Fiat/Abarth 500C, so the competition is absolutely tiny. 

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

