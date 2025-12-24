Bring back the affordable convertible car market with more open-top options
Shane Wilkinson wishes for the cut-price drop-top to make a comeback
Take one look at our list of the best convertible cars on sale right now, and you’ll quickly see that there’s a rather inconvenient theme; the vast majority command a six-digit price.
It’s a fact that British drivers love their drop-tops, but it feels like the Mazda MX-5 and MINI Cooper Convertible are now the only realistic options for those on a more modest budget. Sure, they’re both cracking cars, but variety is the spice of life isn’t it? It’s the same story at the posher end of the sub-six-figure market, too, where the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet looks increasingly lonely following the demise of the BMW Z4 and Audi A5 Cabriolet.
I'm fully aware that the convertible market is by no means the biggest when compared to the likes of the SUV or supermini sectors, but what I can’t understand is why so many car brands seem to have quietly given up on it. The mighty MINI and MX-5 are a common sight on our roads, so the demand is obviously there.
If there was a perfect time for brands to rejig the convertible market, I truly believe it’s right now. A large number of retro monikers are making a comeback, so there’s a golden opportunity right there. Honda recently resurrected the Prelude, so why not the S2000? And just think of the childish laughs we could all enjoy if the Renault Wind made a comeback.
It’s not just old names that are a potential sales goldmine, as the electric convertible sector is virtually untouched at the moment. The only real contenders are the MG Cyberster and the Fiat/Abarth 500C, so the competition is absolutely tiny.
