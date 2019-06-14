BMW Z4 review

Verdict

The BMW Z4 remains one of the more sensible and balanced two-seater roadsters on the market. It’s grown into a very complete offering that really could be used every day, yet still has verve to excite its driver. BMW’s offering isn’t the sharpest or most thrilling way that sports car buyers could spend their cash but its style and all-round competence should guarantee a steady stream of buyers.

The BMW Z4 has been a consistent figure within the German marque’s line up for decades, but as one of the more vulnerable models on account of its niche appeal, it’s one that won’t be around for too much longer. Before BMW pulls the plug, though, this third generation Z4 has undergone a set of subtle yet important changes as it reaches its twilight years.

These changes include a consolidation of the engine range, and the introduction of a new Handschalter model that BMW hopes will drum up some interest from enthusiasts.

As with most modern convertibles, the latest Z4 has ditched the previous generation’s folding hardtop roof in favour of a simpler fabric unit. Even so, the Z4’s cabin is still very well insulated against unwanted noise, and the roof’s compact mechanism yields big packaging benefits.