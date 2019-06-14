Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

BMW Z4 review

BMW’s Z4 front-engined, rear-drive sports car is an old-school delight, although keen drivers will favour a Porsche 718 Boxster

by: Jordan Katsianis
31 Jul 2024
BMW Z4 - front24
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£45,170 to £63,830
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Impressive performance
  • Comfortable roof-down driving experience
  • Well built
  • Not as engaging to drive as rivals
  • Engines can lack character
  • Won’t be around for much longer
Find your BMW Z4
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£502 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Verdict

The BMW Z4 remains one of the more sensible and balanced two-seater roadsters on the market. It’s grown into a very complete offering that really could be used every day, yet still has verve to excite its driver. BMW’s offering isn’t the sharpest or most thrilling way that sports car buyers could spend their cash but its style and all-round competence should guarantee a steady stream of buyers. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The BMW Z4 has been a consistent figure within the German marque’s line up for decades, but as one of the more vulnerable models on account of its niche appeal, it’s one that won’t be around for too much longer. Before BMW pulls the plug, though, this third generation Z4 has undergone a set of subtle yet important changes as it reaches its twilight years. 

These changes include a consolidation of the engine range, and the introduction of a new Handschalter model that BMW hopes will drum up some interest from enthusiasts. 

As with most modern convertibles, the latest Z4 has ditched the previous generation’s folding hardtop roof in favour of a simpler fabric unit. Even so, the Z4’s cabin is still very well insulated against unwanted noise, and the roof’s compact mechanism yields big packaging benefits. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

Despite its short and wide footprint, the Z4 also has lots in common with BMW’s mainstream model range. This has both advantages and disadvantages, like the slick and highly engineered feeling on one side and the relatively high kerb weight on the other.

There are three Z4 versions available: a base four-cylinder Z4 sDrive20i, a six-cylinder M40i and the new M40i ‘Handschalter Package’. The entry model is the sole four-cylinder option and produces a fairly meek 194bhp. The Z4 M40i bumps this right up to 335bhp thanks to a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, that’s good for a 0-62mph time of just over 4.5 seconds. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Handschalter shares this same engine, but swaps out the standard eight-speed auto for a six-speed manual, and comes with a range of additional chassis tweaks. 

Unfortunately, no Z4 feels as light on its feet or connected as rivals like the soon-to-be-discontinued Porsche 718 Boxster or an Alpine A110, but then beats both in terms of refinement and everyday usability. Build quality and overall specification are also hard to fault, and as sports cars go, it’s relatively practical too.

All Z4 variants are well equipped, as befits their prestigious image. Base M Sport models get 18-inch alloys, an impressive Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, heated seats, two-zone climate control, cruise control and LED headlights, shadowline exterior trim and M Sport bodystyling, plus M Sport suspension settings and an M Sport-branded steering wheel.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The M40i adds even more kit, including 19-inch alloys, adaptive suspension and an M Sport differential, as well as bodystyling and interior upgrades including electric seat adjustment. The Handschalter package ups the rear wheel size to 20-inches, plus adds-in a range of other small chassis tweaks including revised tuning for the dampers and anti-roll bars, recalibrated steering and distinctive Frozen Deep Green paint with Cognac leather. 

Compared to when the third generation Z4 made its debut in 2019, there are very few direct rivals that current Z4 has to compete against. Only the Alpine A110, in reality, is still in full production for the foreseeable future. Porsche’s 718 Boxster S and Cayman S are no longer able to be ordered aside from the hardcore RS models, and they’ll be leaving a two-seater-sized gap in Porsche’s range until the all-electric replacement is ready in 2025.

Looking further afield, there’s Audi’s recently culled the TT Roadster, and Merc’s SLC (formerly SLK) is long-dead. The closely related Toyota Supra is expected to be back on sale soon, potentially with a more potent GRMN variant topping the range. But it, like the Z4, will call it quits some time in 2025. Both cars are currently built on the same line in Austria.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    sDrive 20i M Sport 2dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £45,170

Most Economical

  • Name
    sDrive 20i M Sport 2dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £45,170

Fastest

  • Name
    sDrive M40i 2dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £57,950
See More Stats
In this review
  • Cars
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Z4

Show me:
Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2024
Best convertibles - header image
Best cars & vans
26 Jul 2024

Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2024

Love the feeling of the wind in your hair while driving? These are the cars for you
BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter review: a manual roadster that’s delightfully old-school
BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter - front tracking
Road tests
25 Jul 2024

BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter review: a manual roadster that’s delightfully old-school

The M40i Handschalter is the Z4's special swansong
Best summer cars 2024: our top choices and where to drive them
Best summer buys - header image
Best cars & vans
24 Jun 2024

Best summer cars 2024: our top choices and where to drive them

The Auto Express team list their dream wheels for the warmer months
New BMW Z4 M40i manual aims to keep the purists happy
BMW Z4 manual - front
News
31 Jan 2024

New BMW Z4 M40i manual aims to keep the purists happy

The range-topping BMW Z4 finally gets a manual gearbox as part of the ‘Handschalter Pack’
Future classics 2024: car investments that could make you money
Best future classics - header image
Best cars & vans
3 Jan 2024

Future classics 2024: car investments that could make you money

Identifying future classic cars is a tricky but potentially lucrative business, here are our future classic recommendations
New BMW Z4 M40i 2023 facelift review
BMW Z4 M40i - front
Road tests
5 Jun 2023

New BMW Z4 M40i 2023 facelift review

Has BMW perfected the modern roadster with the Z4?
Used BMW Z4 (Mk2, 2009-2016) review
Used BMW Z4 Mk2 - front
Used car tests
21 Apr 2023

Used BMW Z4 (Mk2, 2009-2016) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the BMW Z4 covering the Z4 Mk2 (2009-2016)
New BMW Z4 facelift now on sale from £43,795
BMW Z4 2022 facelift
News
9 Nov 2022

New BMW Z4 facelift now on sale from £43,795

BMW’s two-seater sports car has received a mild tweak for 2022
New BMW Z4 M40i 2019 review
BMW Z4 M40i - front
Road tests
10 May 2019

New BMW Z4 M40i 2019 review

How does the range-topping BMW Z4 M40i cabriolet cope with British roads?
New BMW Z4 sDrive20i M Sport 2019 review
BMW Z4 - front tracking
Road tests
20 Mar 2019

New BMW Z4 sDrive20i M Sport 2019 review

The BMW Z4 sDrive20i is the entry point into the new Z4 range, but does its cheaper price tag mean losing out on any of the fun?
Prices and specifications released for new 2019 BMW Z4
BMW Z4 - Paris - Front
News
13 Mar 2019

Prices and specifications released for new 2019 BMW Z4

Prices for the 2019 BMW Z4 roadster start at £36,990 and is available to buy from BMW dealerships now
Skip advert
Advertisement
New BMW Z4 2019 review
BMW Z4 - front
Road tests
7 Nov 2018

New BMW Z4 2019 review

Can the all-new BMW Z4 roadster offer Porsche 718 Boxster thrills? We find out…
BMW Z4 (2009-2016) review
In-depth reviews
24 Oct 2016

BMW Z4 (2009-2016) review

The BMW Z4 blended an upmarket image with wind-in-the-hair roadster thrills
BMW Z4 sDrive35is
New BMW Z4 front tracking
Road tests
22 Apr 2013

BMW Z4 sDrive35is

We drive the facelifted BMW Z4 in its most potent guise. Can it still compete with the class-best?
BMW and Toyota team up for new sports car
Toyota BMW agreement
News
25 Jan 2013

BMW and Toyota team up for new sports car

BMW and Toyota have announced plans to co-develop a new sports car, fuel cells, lightweight tech and more
BMW Z4 vs rivals
BMW Z4 vs rivals
Car group tests
22 Feb 2012

BMW Z4 vs rivals

Is the new turbo BMW Z4 the best choice for top-down fun? We test it against its rivals from Audi and Nissan
BMW Z4 20i
BMW Z4 20i front cornering
Road tests
12 Dec 2011

BMW Z4 20i

The Z4 roadster is now available with an entry-level four-cylinder engine. We drive it…
BMW Z4 sDrive28i
BMW Z4 sDrive28i front tracking
Road tests
31 Aug 2011

BMW Z4 sDrive28i

Roadster gets efficient new four-cylinder turbo, but is it as much fun as other models?
BMW Z4 M Coupe
BMW Z4
In-depth reviews
29 Dec 2006

BMW Z4 M Coupe

It may be fast and have a superb engine, but the BMW Z4 M Coupe isn't a winner.
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
In-depth reviews
29 Dec 2006

BMW Z4

BMW facelited the Z4 for 2006, but fans of the two-seat roadster should not worry.
BMW Z4 Coupe 3.0si SE
Road tests
12 Jul 2006

BMW Z4 Coupe 3.0si SE

With sharper responses and a more controlled feel in corners, BMW's Z4 Coupé hand­les better than the Roadster
BMW Z4 Coupe M
Road tests
24 May 2006

BMW Z4 Coupe M

It didn't seem so long ago that car manufacturers were telling everyone the small coupé was dead. Ford pulled the plug on the Puma and Cougar, while V…
BMW Z4 Roadster 3.0si Sport
Front view of BMW Z4 3.0si Sport
Road tests
17 May 2006

BMW Z4 Roadster 3.0si Sport

It's the cheaper alternative to the M Roadster, but does the new BMW Z4 feel like second best?
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content