BMW Z4 review
BMW’s Z4 front-engined, rear-drive sports car is an old-school delight, although keen drivers will favour a Porsche 718 Boxster
Verdict
The BMW Z4 remains one of the more sensible and balanced two-seater roadsters on the market. It’s grown into a very complete offering that really could be used every day, yet still has verve to excite its driver. BMW’s offering isn’t the sharpest or most thrilling way that sports car buyers could spend their cash but its style and all-round competence should guarantee a steady stream of buyers.
The BMW Z4 has been a consistent figure within the German marque’s line up for decades, but as one of the more vulnerable models on account of its niche appeal, it’s one that won’t be around for too much longer. Before BMW pulls the plug, though, this third generation Z4 has undergone a set of subtle yet important changes as it reaches its twilight years.
These changes include a consolidation of the engine range, and the introduction of a new Handschalter model that BMW hopes will drum up some interest from enthusiasts.
As with most modern convertibles, the latest Z4 has ditched the previous generation’s folding hardtop roof in favour of a simpler fabric unit. Even so, the Z4’s cabin is still very well insulated against unwanted noise, and the roof’s compact mechanism yields big packaging benefits.
Despite its short and wide footprint, the Z4 also has lots in common with BMW’s mainstream model range. This has both advantages and disadvantages, like the slick and highly engineered feeling on one side and the relatively high kerb weight on the other.
There are three Z4 versions available: a base four-cylinder Z4 sDrive20i, a six-cylinder M40i and the new M40i ‘Handschalter Package’. The entry model is the sole four-cylinder option and produces a fairly meek 194bhp. The Z4 M40i bumps this right up to 335bhp thanks to a turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, that’s good for a 0-62mph time of just over 4.5 seconds.
The Handschalter shares this same engine, but swaps out the standard eight-speed auto for a six-speed manual, and comes with a range of additional chassis tweaks.
Unfortunately, no Z4 feels as light on its feet or connected as rivals like the soon-to-be-discontinued Porsche 718 Boxster or an Alpine A110, but then beats both in terms of refinement and everyday usability. Build quality and overall specification are also hard to fault, and as sports cars go, it’s relatively practical too.
All Z4 variants are well equipped, as befits their prestigious image. Base M Sport models get 18-inch alloys, an impressive Live Cockpit Professional infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, heated seats, two-zone climate control, cruise control and LED headlights, shadowline exterior trim and M Sport bodystyling, plus M Sport suspension settings and an M Sport-branded steering wheel.
The M40i adds even more kit, including 19-inch alloys, adaptive suspension and an M Sport differential, as well as bodystyling and interior upgrades including electric seat adjustment. The Handschalter package ups the rear wheel size to 20-inches, plus adds-in a range of other small chassis tweaks including revised tuning for the dampers and anti-roll bars, recalibrated steering and distinctive Frozen Deep Green paint with Cognac leather.
Compared to when the third generation Z4 made its debut in 2019, there are very few direct rivals that current Z4 has to compete against. Only the Alpine A110, in reality, is still in full production for the foreseeable future. Porsche’s 718 Boxster S and Cayman S are no longer able to be ordered aside from the hardcore RS models, and they’ll be leaving a two-seater-sized gap in Porsche’s range until the all-electric replacement is ready in 2025.
Looking further afield, there’s Audi’s recently culled the TT Roadster, and Merc’s SLC (formerly SLK) is long-dead. The closely related Toyota Supra is expected to be back on sale soon, potentially with a more potent GRMN variant topping the range. But it, like the Z4, will call it quits some time in 2025. Both cars are currently built on the same line in Austria.
Which Is Best
Cheapest
- NamesDrive 20i M Sport 2dr Auto
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- Price£45,170
Most Economical
- NamesDrive 20i M Sport 2dr Auto
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- Price£45,170
Fastest
- NamesDrive M40i 2dr Auto
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- Price£57,950
