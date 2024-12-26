BMW Z car supertest: Z1, Z3, Z4 and Z8 help us celebrate 35 years of Bavarian roadsters

Ask any car fan how they perceive BMW, and we’d wager that it wouldn’t take long to get on to the topic of performance cars. Driving thrills have been one of the strongest parts of the brand’s identity for what seems like forever; from hot hatches to performance saloons, from supercars to – more recently – fire-breathing SUVs, the marque has always had it covered.

It might be a surprise then, that last century BMW went for almost 30 years without a sports car on its books. When production of the iconic 507 ended in 1959, a two-seat drop-top took a long time to return. Everything changed three decades later, when the first Z1 rolled off the production line, a step which rejuvenated the manufacturer’s love for the sports car.

This year, then, marks 35 years since the first Z car, resulting in a near-unbroken run of convertibles that has continued to this day through six different iterations. We’ve brought all of them together here – in standard UK cabriolet weather – kicking off with the car that started it all and moving through the range. It’s clear that while each model manages to offer its own distinctive character, some obvious family ties have remained throughout.

BMW Z1