BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter review: a manual roadster that’s delightfully old-school

This hasn’t compromised top-end torque, either, as the car’s more than happy to rev right out to the redline. Selecting Sports mode gives the engine more of a voice, too. It could never be considered loud, but there is a satisfying bass to the engine emanating from the rear pipes that with the roof down feels subtle but menacing.

The gear ratios themselves feel quite natural, but we did feel it would be nice if fifth and particularly sixth were a touch longer to the benefit of high-speed cruising and fuel efficiency. In that regard BMW quotes a figure of 32.5mpg on the combined WLTP cycle – a figure we generally matched over a mix of motorway, town and city driving.

On winding roads, the Z4’s suspension is nicely compliant and has lots of travel, yet still retains good body control even over very heavy undulations. There is a touch of body-roll, but select Sport mode and the adaptive dampers will tighten up and help build the sense of connection and control. The steering isn’t as pure or precise as a Porsche 718 Boxster’s, nor is there such a clear sense of true connection to the chassis, but the Z4 isn’t a hardline sports car – rather something with a bit more duality.

The Z4 is best when considered as a roadster, rather than an out-and-out sports car. BMW’s expertise in this area is obvious, as there’s little to no flex in the chassis and lots of clever storage solutions considering the tight two-seat cabin. The standard-fit wind deflector also does a brilliant job of managing airflow with the roof down so one can easily drive for hours at a time completely alfresco.

Refinement with the roof up is also very good, with little wind noise around the seals and thanks to all the mod-cons inside, it’s as painless to drive everyday as a 1 Series. The only consideration is the roar that can be generated by those big rear tyres. But this is still much more refined than rival sports cars, and will no doubt strike a better balance for many drivers.