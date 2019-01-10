Hyundai leasing deals

Hyundai’s range of cars is as broad as ever with a mixture of combustion, hybrid and fully-electric superminis, SUVs, and even hot hatchbacks. The brand is now a fully-fledged part of the UK car market’s mainstream with a high quality, high tech offering and a number of Auto Express New Car Awards winners in its line-up. The standard 5-year unlimited mileage warranty is the icing on the cake.

Our Buy A Car service allows you to spec any new Hyundai and receive offers from local dealers or you can choose from a wide variety of leasing deals provided by top UK leasing companies. Personal Contract Hire, otherwise known as leasing, is just like renting a car over the longer term. You pay an initial payment, then a series of monthly fees over the term of the deal before handing the car back at the end. You choose your own mileage limit and this has a bearing on how much you pay each month.

Hyundai small car leasing deals

Hyundai is very active in the city car segment with the long-serving and classy i10 now joined by the electric Inster. The i20 supermini is a larger option that’s good to drive and the Hyundai Bayon is a small SUV.

