Hyundai leasing deals
These are the best leasing deals on Hyundai cars that you’ll find right now
Hyundai’s range of cars is as broad as ever with a mixture of combustion, hybrid and fully-electric superminis, SUVs, and even hot hatchbacks. The brand is now a fully-fledged part of the UK car market’s mainstream with a high quality, high tech offering and a number of Auto Express New Car Awards winners in its line-up. The standard 5-year unlimited mileage warranty is the icing on the cake.
Our Buy A Car service allows you to spec any new Hyundai and receive offers from local dealers or you can choose from a wide variety of leasing deals provided by top UK leasing companies. Personal Contract Hire, otherwise known as leasing, is just like renting a car over the longer term. You pay an initial payment, then a series of monthly fees over the term of the deal before handing the car back at the end. You choose your own mileage limit and this has a bearing on how much you pay each month.
Below you’ll find the best Hyundai leasing deals currently available on our Buy A Car service. Click the links to visit the index page for each model and check out what’s available and visit our best car leasing deals page here...
Hyundai small car leasing deals
Hyundai is very active in the city car segment with the long-serving and classy i10 now joined by the electric Inster. The i20 supermini is a larger option that’s good to drive and the Hyundai Bayon is a small SUV.
Hyundai I10
Hyundai I20
Hyundai family car leasing deals
Hyundai has a lot of choice in the family car class, opening with the i30 family hatch. The Kona and Tucson are both award winning cars which we rate near the top of their respective SUV classes while the Ioniq 5 is an electric alternative that’s both stylish and similarly capable. At the upper end of the scale, the Santa Fe and Ioniq 9 are big seven-seat options for the larger family.
Hyundai I30
Hyundai electric car leasing deals
Hyundai has excelled in the EV market with its Ioniq branded models leading the way in terms of range and charging speeds. The Ioniq 5 N is one of the most accomplished electric hot hatches yet launched and the Ioniq 6 is a sleek-looking saloon with top class aerodynamics to boost efficiency.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Hyundai SUV leasing deals
Like most mainstream car brands these days, Hyundai has an SUV for every eventuality ranging from the supermini-sized to the big seven-seater.
For more of the best car deals on today's market, check out or deals hub page...