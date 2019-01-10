Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best cars & vans

Hyundai leasing deals

These are the best leasing deals on Hyundai cars that you’ll find right now

By:Steve Walker
7 Oct 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 5 front tracking

Hyundai’s range of cars is as broad as ever with a mixture of combustion, hybrid and fully-electric superminisSUVs, and even hot hatchbacks. The brand is now a fully-fledged part of the UK car market’s mainstream with a high quality, high tech offering and a number of Auto Express New Car Awards winners in its line-up. The standard 5-year unlimited mileage warranty is the icing on the cake. 

Our Buy A Car service allows you to spec any new Hyundai and receive offers from local dealers or you can choose from a wide variety of leasing deals provided by top UK leasing companies. Personal Contract Hire, otherwise known as leasing, is just like renting a car over the longer term. You pay an initial payment, then a series of monthly fees over the term of the deal before handing the car back at the end. You choose your own mileage limit and this has a bearing on how much you pay each month.  

Below you’ll find the best Hyundai leasing deals currently available on our Buy A Car service. Click the links to visit the index page for each model and check out what’s available and visit our best car leasing deals page here... 

Hyundai small car leasing deals

Hyundai is very active in the city car segment with the long-serving and classy i10 now joined by the electric Inster. The i20 supermini is a larger option that’s good to drive and the Hyundai Bayon is a small SUV.

Hyundai I10

Hyundai I10

New Hyundai I10From £183 ppm**
Hyundai Inster

Hyundai Inster

New Hyundai InsterFrom £281 ppm**
Hyundai I20

Hyundai I20

New Hyundai I20From £228 ppm**
Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

New Hyundai BayonFrom £267 ppm**

Hyundai family car leasing deals

Hyundai has a lot of choice in the family car class, opening with the i30 family hatch. The Kona and Tucson are both award winning cars which we rate near the top of their respective SUV classes while the Ioniq 5 is an electric alternative that’s both stylish and similarly capable. At the upper end of the scale, the Santa Fe and Ioniq 9 are big seven-seat options for the larger family. 

Hyundai I30

Hyundai I30

New Hyundai I30From £264 ppm**
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New Hyundai KonaFrom £276 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New Hyundai Ioniq 5From £338 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6

New Hyundai Ioniq 6From £417 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £303 ppm**
Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £503 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai Ioniq 9

New Hyundai Ioniq 9From £684 ppm**

Hyundai electric car leasing deals

Hyundai has excelled in the EV market with its Ioniq branded models leading the way in terms of range and charging speeds. The Ioniq 5 N is one of the most accomplished electric hot hatches yet launched and the Ioniq 6 is a sleek-looking saloon with top class aerodynamics to boost efficiency.

Hyundai Inster

Hyundai Inster

New Hyundai InsterFrom £281 ppm**
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New Hyundai KonaFrom £276 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New Hyundai Ioniq 5From £338 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 NFrom £571 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6

New Hyundai Ioniq 6From £417 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai Ioniq 9

New Hyundai Ioniq 9From £684 ppm**

Hyundai SUV leasing deals

Like most mainstream car brands these days, Hyundai has an SUV for every eventuality ranging from the supermini-sized to the big seven-seater. 

Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

New Hyundai BayonFrom £267 ppm**
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New Hyundai KonaFrom £276 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £303 ppm**
Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £503 ppm**
Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai Ioniq 9

New Hyundai Ioniq 9From £684 ppm**

For more of the best car deals on today's market, check out or deals hub page...

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content