Fresh details are filtering through on Hyundai’s all-new Ioniq 3 - which promises to make the firm’s all-electric Ioniq range more accessible than ever.

A compact hatchback designed to go up against the Renault 5, Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID. Polo, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 also has a sister model from Kia in the EV2, the two sharing the same electrical underpinnings.

We’ve already driven a near production-ready prototype of the Ioniq 3 in the sportiest N-Line trim, though we can now see the lower-spec and cheaper Advance models appearing on Hyundai’s website too ahead of sales starting in September here in the UK.

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Pricing for the Ioniq 3 hasn’t been announced yet, but we expect it to arrive in the UK later this summer. The Kia EV2, which is already available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is eligible for the Government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant. Given it’s the Ioniq 3’s sister model, we should expect the same from the Hyundai. With the grant in place, the newcomer could start from under the £25,000 mark.

What does the new Hyundai Ioniq 3 look like?

Hyundai displayed the Concept Three at the 2025 Munich Motor Show last September and while there have been plenty of changes to make the Hyundai Ioniq 3, this new model is the realisation of that rather wacky concept.