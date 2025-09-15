Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hyundai Concept Three could kill the touchscreen once and for all

Hyundai's Concept Three marks a shift from touchscreens to simpler, driver-focused controls

By:Paul Barker
15 Sep 2025
Hyundai Concept Three - front

Hyundai could be one of the first manufacturers to wean itself off increasing touchscreen dependence, with its latest Concept Three show car signalling its future production car development and a move away from touch and voice-activated core controls.

The Concept Three features a number of individually customisable widgets and no central touchscreen, with additional important information positioned on a display at the base of the windscreen to keep as much information as possible in the driver’s eye-line. 

“A lot of customers are frustrated at having to look and go through layers, so how do we simplify?” head of Hyundai Design Centre Simon Loasby told Auto Express. “Even on my car you have to go through a couple of layers to get to something like seat heating, so did we get that right?”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Loasby pointed out that Hyundai hasn’t abandoned buttons completely in its cabins, unlike some brands that have moved to a combination of only touchscreen and voice activation.  But he said that the balance isn’t right at present. 

“People are prepared to sit and go through menus to play with the high tech stuff, but the instant interaction - temperature, air conditioning, volume, seat heating, skipping tracks - there's a set which are just so frequently used that actually, then you start questioning, well, why do we need a screen?” he continued. “Not the other way around, not why do we need buttons? Why do we have a screen, and can't we do that in another way?”

The Concept Three’s new direction is something the brand admits it’s working on, with production cars over the next 18 months likely to evolve in a less touchscreen-reliant way, although not completely wiping out the screen on production models. 

Hyundai Concept Three - dash

“We’re not there yet, designers always like to challenge and see where the journey could go, which is why we have done what we have with Concept Three,” said Loasby. “And our cars have some very good interactions and functions where screen interaction is required; that’s OK, but we complement that with the frequent-use physical interaction buttons.”

To see how much you could save on your new Hyundai, or any brand new car, head to the Auto Express Buy a Car service for the latest deals from our network of trusted dealers.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hyundai Ioniq 3 N on the cards as demand for hot hatches grows
Hyundai Concept Three - full front

Hyundai Ioniq 3 N on the cards as demand for hot hatches grows

The Hyundai Ioniq 3 is set to arrive in the UK in 2026, and now the brand has hinted at hot 'N' version will follow
News
10 Sep 2025
Outrageous Hyundai Concept Three drops a big tint on future Ioniq 3 hatch at Munich
Hyundai Concept Three - Munich front

Outrageous Hyundai Concept Three drops a big tint on future Ioniq 3 hatch at Munich

Hyundai has previewed its forthcoming small Ioniq 3 with the Concept Three at the 2025 Munich Motor Show
News
9 Sep 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025
New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2025 and beyond
Electric cars coming soon - header image

New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2025 and beyond

The EV market is growing faster than ever, and these are the incoming cars to keep an eye on
Best cars & vans
1 Aug 2025

Most Popular

New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2025 review: an incredibly capable hot hatch but there's a catch
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport - front tracking

New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2025 review: an incredibly capable hot hatch but there's a catch

The hottest front-wheel-drive Golf has sharpened up its act in Mk8.5 form, but it's not as fun as we'd like it to be
Road tests
11 Sep 2025
Farewell Volkswagen ID.4, hello ID. Tiguan
VW ID. Tiguan front 3/4 Avarvarii

Farewell Volkswagen ID.4, hello ID. Tiguan

Heavy update for EV will bring with it a fresh, but familiar, name
News
12 Sep 2025
New Honda Civic facelift 2025 review: subtle tweaks boost its appeal
Honda Civic facelift - front

New Honda Civic facelift 2025 review: subtle tweaks boost its appeal

The Honda Civic was already a great car, but updates for 2025 have elevated it even higher
Road tests
11 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content