10 coolest cars from the Munich Motor Show – and why they matter

Motor Shows don’t happen very often, but when big ones roll around, manufacturers usually go all out by unveiling some cool concepts and amazing cars, many of which are likely to be released in the coming months and years. And in 2025, the Munich Motor Show was no exception.

From family hatchbacks to ultra-cool electric coupés, this show had it all. But which cars were the coolest? We racked our brains to pick what we believe to be the most exciting cars we saw, plus we explain what it is about them that makes them matter.

Top 10 coolest cars from the Munich Motor Show

Read on to see our selections for the coolest cars we saw at this year's Munich Motor Show..

.

10. Polestar 5

Why it matters: The Polestar brand is still in its relative infancy, and this car will either make or break it as a top-shelf EV purveyor.

Polestar has been a thorn in Tesla’s side since the 2 first arrived in 2020, and the 3 and 4 SUVs have also done a reasonable job of irking the big German executive manufacturers. However, the Polestar 5 is a big new step in a risky direction for this fledgling Scandinavian brand. With a near-£90,000 starting price, the 5 is aiming for the top of the prestige EV tree, and that means going head-to-head with models like the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya.