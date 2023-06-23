Verdict

The Polestar 5 introduces a brand new and entirely bespoke chassis, yet despite the brand being part of a massive global conglomerate the tech has been developed by a small skunkworks team based right here in the UK. Polestar hasn’t just built a brilliant high-end EV, but has instilled it with a character, dynamic quality and a level of desirability that could be unmatched in the class. We’ll know for sure when we drive a mass-production version on the road, but this feels like a home-run for a brand that needs one.

Polestar is getting serious. Its push to become a high-tech premium brand has largely been driven by technologies and chassis architectures outside of its control, up to this point. The new Polestar 5 is different.

Different because unlike its range-mates, this Porsche Taycan-rivalling four-door GT has been designed from the ground up by a crack team of Polestar engineers based right here in the UK. The aim was to create a new standard in high performance four-seat EVs. Has all the effort and expense been worth it?

Our first taste of the new Polestar 5 is in the form of a late prototype, within the confines of the challenging Millbrook testing facility in the UK. Accurate and responsive are the first two words that come to mind. But this is no surprise as Polestar’s engineers have been at pains to tell us that they kept the car’s chassis and drivetrain refreshingly free of technology that can often disguise as much as augment a car’s fundamental dynamics.

The throttle is clean and super responsive – not unlike you’ll find on a Porsche Taycan – but perhaps even more impressive are the brakes which have immense stopping power combined with a consistent and reliable pedal feel. This is something that’s not always a given with EVs as the brake pedal needs to combine friction and regenerative braking.