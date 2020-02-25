The Polestar 5 has finally been revealed in its full production trim, with some eagerly-awaited technical specs confirmed, too.

When it reaches customers in the next few months, the electric car will cost from £89,500 for the Dual Motor Launch Edition and £104,900 for the Dual Motor Performance. These prices significantly undercut a Porsche Taycan model-for-model, and the Polestar largely beats it in terms of power and range, too.

In order to reach its sky-high benchmarks, Polestar has gone all out to design and develop its high-end electric GT from a blank sheet of paper. In fact, it’s not just the car that’s new, but the team behind it, the engineering facilities and even the plant it’ll be built in.

It’s a big gamble for Polestar, as it enters a market segment that’s seen sales slip in the past couple of years. Yet the Polestar 5’s die was cast some time ago, when the brand announced it would put its 2019 Precept Concept car into production. The hope will be that the newcomer can generate sales thanks to its sheer desirability, but there’s no denying it faces a tough task.

What are the numbers behind the car?

The Polestar 5 range will launch with two variants. Both share most of their technical elements, including a 112kWh battery and dual electric motor layout.