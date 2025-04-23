Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Leapmotor B05 family hatch on route to the UK with sub-£30k price and 400-mile range

The Stellantis-backed brand will launch a Volkswagen ID.3-rivalling small car with almost 20 per cent more range

By:Richard Ingram
23 Apr 2025
Leapmotor badge

Leapmotor has confirmed the name of its forthcoming sub-£30,000 family hatchback at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. The B05 will be based on the recently revealed B10 SUV, and could offer up to 400 miles of range.

The news comes as Leapmotor pulled the covers off its not-for-UK B01 saloon in China – another model based on the company’s new ‘Leap 3.5 technology architecture’. The B05 should share many of the same components, including its battery and rear-mounted electric motor, although capacities and power outputs haven’t been confirmed.

Leapmotor senior VP Li Cao told us the firm’s new range of B-badged models is “born for the youth” – with the company specifically targeting a younger audience compared to that of its existing cars. He confirmed that the slippery (0.197Cd) B01 saloon will be able to cover up to 403 miles (presumably on the less stringent Chinese test cycle) on a single charge – suggesting the inevitably blockier hatchback should still comfortably trump rivals like the MG4 and Volkswagen ID.3 for range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

During Leapmotor’s press conference on the opening morning of the Shanghai show, a silhouette of the new family car flashed up on a screen behind the stage. The outline showed a fairly conventional hatchback shape – not dissimilar in proportion to something like a Peugeot 308. We expect the B05 to take its styling cues from the new B10, with a similar set of headlights, connected by a thin piece of dark trim. Inside, a twin-screen layout is likely – possibly including a 14.6-inch central display.

We’ll need to wait until early 2026 before we first set eyes on the production-ready B05, with first cars expected in the UK later that year. Prices should start from less than £30,000 – putting it within striking distance of rivals like the ID.3 and MG4.

Company founder Jiangming Zhu also revealed the names of the final two models set to complete Leapmotor’s European line-up in due course. The A10 small SUV and A05 supermini won’t be ready until later in 2026, though the Nissan Juke and Micra rivals are considered core to the maker’s success in the UK.

Click here for our list of the cheapest electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Leapmotor B01 revealed as a budget-friendly Tesla Model 3 rival
Leapmotor B01 at the 2025 Shanghai motor show - front static

New Leapmotor B01 revealed as a budget-friendly Tesla Model 3 rival

With Stellantis’ help we could see the new Leapmotor B01 electric saloon come to Europe
News
22 Apr 2025
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025
Best April Fools&#039; day jokes 2025

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2025
Shanghai Motor Show 2025: what all the big car brands are up to
Shanghai Motor Show 2025 - header

Shanghai Motor Show 2025: what all the big car brands are up to

The Shanghai Auto Show is now an established part of the automotive calendar – we’ve got a full list of show debuts
News
25 Mar 2025
Leapmotor line-up to triple in size by 2027
Leapmotor B10 - studio front

Leapmotor line-up to triple in size by 2027

Total of six models due within the next two years, including Citroen e-C3-rivalling small SUV
News
12 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans
Future of Nissan in the UK - header with Phil McNamara

Future of Nissan in the UK: new Gigafactory to power bold EV plans

Nissan is about to go from building the Qashqai hybrid to three fresh EVs in the UK over the next three years – all powered by a new gigafactory
Features
19 Apr 2025
New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring
Baby Nissan Juke exclusive image - rear

New baby Nissan Juke EV on the way to challenge the Dacia Spring

Nissan to fast-track development of new battery-powered city car to take on forthcoming Volkswagen ID.1, and our exclusive images preview how it could…
News
18 Apr 2025
Car Deal Alert! Ford Kuga SUV is fun and family-friendly for only £239 a month
Ford Kuga - main image

Car Deal Alert! Ford Kuga SUV is fun and family-friendly for only £239 a month

Ford’s mid-size SUV offers you tons of kit for an affordable monthly payment
News
20 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content