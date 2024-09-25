New Leapmotor B10 compact electric SUV to be revealed at Paris Motor Show

This is the all-new Leapmotor B10, which is set to be officially revealed on 14 October at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The electric compact SUV is a potential rival to the newly launched Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric, and will be the third model the Chinese electric car maker launches in the UK.

These first teaser images of the B10 show the car has a sharply pointed nose, raked bonnet and protruding bumper, but a relatively boxy shape, plus short overhangs at the front and rear, which should all help maximise interior space. Smaller details that can be picked out include flush door handles and what’s likely to be a full-width light bar at the rear.

Under the metal, the B10 uses Leapmotor’s new B platform and its latest ‘Leap 3.5’ electrical architecture. This new technology will serve as the underpinnings for a variety of new models that Leapmotor is planning to launch in 2025, which we should learn more about at Paris.

The Leapmotor brand was founded in 2015 and has grown to become one of the largest EV start-ups in China. It’s now targeting Europe thanks to a joint venture with the Stellantis Group, which operates several major brands including Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

Leapmotor will begin selling cars in the UK in October. Its first two offerings are the Leapmotor T03 city car, which starts from £15,995 and competes against the Dacia Spring, while the Leapmotor C10 mid-size SUV is priced from £36,500 and is set to take on the Tesla Model Y.

The Leapmotor B10 should join the line-up in 2025, as the brand has promised it will introduce one new model every year for the next three years.

