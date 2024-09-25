Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Leapmotor B10 compact electric SUV to be revealed at Paris Motor Show

Leapmotor’s incoming Kia EV3 rival is expected to arrive in UK showrooms in 2025

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Sep 2024
Leapmotor B10 teaser - front 3/43

This is the all-new Leapmotor B10, which is set to be officially revealed on 14 October at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. The electric compact SUV is a potential rival to the newly launched Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric, and will be the third model the Chinese electric car maker launches in the UK.

Advertisement - Article continues below

These first teaser images of the B10 show the car has a sharply pointed nose, raked bonnet and protruding bumper, but a relatively boxy shape, plus short overhangs at the front and rear, which should all help maximise interior space. Smaller details that can be picked out include flush door handles and what’s likely to be a full-width light bar at the rear. 

Under the metal, the B10 uses Leapmotor’s new B platform and its latest ‘Leap 3.5’ electrical architecture. This new technology will serve as the underpinnings for a variety of new models that Leapmotor is planning to launch in 2025, which we should learn more about at Paris.

The Leapmotor brand was founded in 2015 and has grown to become one of the largest EV start-ups in China. It’s now targeting Europe thanks to a joint venture with the Stellantis Group, which operates several major brands including Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo and Maserati

Leapmotor will begin selling cars in the UK in October. Its first two offerings are the Leapmotor T03 city car, which starts from £15,995 and competes against the Dacia Spring, while the Leapmotor C10 mid-size SUV is priced from £36,500 and is set to take on the Tesla Model Y.

The Leapmotor B10 should join the line-up in 2025, as the brand has promised it will introduce one new model every year for the next three years.

Long commute? These are the longest range electric cars on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida gearing up for Paris unveiling
Alfa Romeo Junior - front tracking

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida gearing up for Paris unveiling

Hybrid-powered small SUV will use the running gear from the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008, but UK sales still unconfirmed
News
25 Sep 2024
Renault 4 spied ahead of Paris Motor Show reveal
Renault 4 spy shot - front 3/4

Renault 4 spied ahead of Paris Motor Show reveal

Retro-styled Renault 4 will expand the French firm’s EV line up
News
24 Sep 2024
Paris Motor Show 2024: all the new cars we’re going to see
Paris Motor Show 2024 - header image

Paris Motor Show 2024: all the new cars we’re going to see

This year’s Paris Motor Show will include the reveal of the new Renault 4, and much more besides
News
23 Sep 2024
New MINI John Cooper Works E leaked online ahead of Paris Motor Show reveal
New MINI John Cooper Works E leaked - front 3/4

New MINI John Cooper Works E leaked online ahead of Paris Motor Show reveal

The first-ever electric MINI JCW features a suitably sporty bodykit and pumps out 255bhp
News
16 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month

Cupra’s sporty electric hatchback with a 341-mile range is our Deal of the Day for 20 September
News
20 Sep 2024
Best tow cars to buy 2025
Best tow cars to buy 2025 - header

Best tow cars to buy 2025

There’s more to towing a car than just hitching up a caravan. Check out these tow car stars to pick what’s right for you
Best cars & vans
20 Sep 2024
SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand
Opinion - SEAT

SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand

Mike Rutherford thinks Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands are too similar and lack individual identity
Opinion
22 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content