New Leapmotor B01 revealed as a budget-friendly Tesla Model 3 rival

Leapmotor has only just arrived on these shores and while it may only have the tiny T03 and mid-size C10 SUV in its current line-up, the Chinese firm is branching out into the saloon sector with the B01.

There’s no word yet on if the B01 will come to the UK, but Leapmotor, which is part-owned by Stellantis, has said it’ll expand its range by up to six models by the end of 2027. That figure includes an MG4-sized family hatchback and a pair of SUVs, leaving a potential final slot for this B01.

Even with its pricing very much still to be decided, we suspect there won’t be many closely matched alternatives for the B01. The likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 command a premium over the more value-driven Leapmotor brand.

The design of the B01 appears to have been heavily influenced by the C10 and the upcoming B10 SUV with a very thin headlight signature, clean surfacing, flush-fitting door handles and another thin lightbar to the rear. There’s a pronounced LiDar system on the roof, showcasing the B01’s in-built driver-assistance technology.

Technical details on the B01 have yet to be announced, although we know it’ll sit on the same Leap 3.5 platform as the B10, with the SUV being the first Leapmotor to utilise this technology. As a result we can expect the B01 to come with a choice of two batteries - 56.2kWh or 67.1kWh units with around 317 miles or 373 miles of range respectively (under the more lenient CLTC testing scheme). There’s scope to offer two different electric motors on the rear axle with a less powerful 177bhp unit or a 216bhp version.

The upcoming B10 SUV should start at around £30,000 to allow some room for the larger C10, which has already gone on sale from £36,500. Given that the B01 will essentially provide a saloon variant of the B10, it may well creep in below the £30,000 mark.

