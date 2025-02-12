Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Leapmotor line-up to triple in size by 2027

Total of six models due within the next two years, including Citroen e-C3-rivalling small SUV

By:Richard Ingram
12 Feb 2025
Leapmotor B10 - studio front

Stellantis-backed Leapmotor will launch a total of six cars in the UK before the end of 2027, including an MG4-rivalling family hatchback and a pair of new SUVs. Leapmotor International’s UK brand director, Damien Dally, told us that the incoming T03 electric city car and C10 SUV will be the two bookends, with no bigger (or smaller) models in the pipeline.

China-born Leapmotor was founded in 2015, forming a strategic alliance with Stellantis – parent company of brands such as Peugeot, Citroen and Alfa Romeo – in October 2023. The venture gives Stellantis access to Leapmotor’s battery and EV tech, as well as its low-cost production methods. In turn, the European conglomerate will enable Leapmotor to get a foothold in the hotly contested western market – with 80 UK dealers planned by year-end.

Following the T03 and C10, which will arrive in Leapmotor-branded showrooms in the coming weeks, will be the B10. This C-segment SUV will rival models such as the BYD Atto 3 and, at the upper-end, the Volkswagen ID.4 and forthcoming Skoda Elroq. It’s set to go on sale towards the end of 2025.

Next year, the B10 will be joined by a similarly sized family hatchback – designed to take on the MG4 EV, as well as base versions of the VW ID.3 and Renault Megane E-Tech. A smaller hatchback will also arrive in 2026, with its sights set on the BYD Dolphin, as well as Stellantis’s own range of electric superminis – namely the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208. Given Leapmotor’s budget billing, this car could feasibly start from under £20k.

Leapmotor&#039;s plans for the future

The final Leapmotor to arrive in Europe will be a small B-segment SUV. Leaving arguably its most important model to last, the company will finally enter the burgeoning small-SUV market some time in 2027. Assuming it’ll follow the firm’s existing naming conventions, the BYD Atto 2, Vauxhall Mokka and Citroen e-C3 alternative, should be called A10. To be competitive, it’ll need to undercut the most basic Citroen, which currently starts from £21,995. 

All future models are expected to take design inspiration from the more modern-looking C10 and B10, with slim headlights joined by a dark perspex strip. While the T03 is new to the UK and Europe, it’s been on sale in China for a number of years; Dally told us he expects updates for this model in due course, which should bring the £16k EV in line with the rest of the range.

Now take a look at the best electric cars...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

