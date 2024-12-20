Named after one of Barcelona’s grungy nightlife quarters, the 4m-long five-door packs lowered sports suspension and direct steering. Expect this recipe to be shared with VW’s ID.Polo GTI too, if you fancy a more sober-looking warm electric hatch.

It would appear that very few changes have been made to the pugnacious design of the Cupra Raval on its journey from concept to production. Distinctive features include a sharp nose and aggressive bumper, chiselled bonnet and large snowflake-like wheels that are finished in Cupra’s signature copper hue. There’s also a new take on the brand’s triangular headlight signature.

New battery technology

The battery assembly line introduces two advances for the Volkswagen Group. Workers are bolting together lithium-iron phosphate – popularised by Chinese car maker BYD – cells, which are cheaper than the Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) chemistries VW’s ID cars have used until now.

The other advance is the battery’s ‘cell-to-pack’ design. This eliminates some of the framework previously holding cells in place, cutting weight and cost. This allows car makers to cram more cells into the pack to boost range, a critical factor for small cars with a relatively limited space between the wheels for stowing the battery.

The opening ceremony was led by SEAT-Cupra CEO Markus Haupt and the chairman of Volkswagen’s core brand group (VW, Skoda and SEAT) Thomas Schäfer. He noted that the battery centre had been green-lit four years ago; assembly took two years and cost €300-million. The 64,000m2 facility will assemble a battery every 45-seconds, for a maximum capacity of 1,200 systems per day and 300,000 over an entire year.

Making batteries is a very energy intensive process, moreso than making combustion engines, though EVs pay back their carbon debt with zero-emission running. SEAT hopes to mitigate 70 per cent of the energy for this part of the battery assembly process with 11,000 solar roof panels; fine in Barcelona, less so in Bolton. Water needs are partly met by a rain collection system with the capacity of three Olympic swimming pools: fine in Bolton, less so in Barcelona.

“The inauguration of this battery system assembly plant is a turning point in the history of SEAT and Cupra,” said Markus Haupt, the Spanish division’s CEO. “We are ready to produce 100 per cent electric ‘made in Spain’ cars that will make electric mobility accessible across Europe.

“We are proud to be leading the ‘Electric Urban Car’ project for the Volkswagen Group and to produce two of the models that will change the rules of the electrification game – starting with the Cupra Raval,” he added.

The Martotell battery assembly line is part of a €10-billion investment in Spanish electrification from VW and its partners. Just under a third of that sum has been pumped into Martorell, transforming it into a flexible production hub that can manufacture electric, hybrid and combustion models.

Martorell is VW’s third biggest European plant, churning out up to 600,000 cars a year, including the SEAT Ibiza and Arona as well as the Raval. That’s a quarter of Spain’s entire vehicle output.

