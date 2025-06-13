We’ve caught the updated Cupra Born testing once again, as a full unveiling of the latest version of the firm’s first all-electric car draws closer.

The arrival of the facelifted Born in the next couple of months will come at an interesting time for Cupra. Since we last saw the Born in development, the Spanish brand has revealed its flagship Tindaya concept and let us behind the wheel of a prototype of the Raval – which will sit below the Born when it’s launched in early 2026.

Since the Born arrived in 2021, its competition has ramped up significantly thanks to the likes of the newly updated Vauxhall Astra Electric, Volvo EX30 and Skoda Elroq. There’s also the Born’s sister car from Volkswagen, the ID.3, which was facelifted in 2024.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In early 2025 the Kia EV3 faced off against the Cupra Born and right now you can enjoy great deals on the EV3 with an average saving of over £2,500 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Our latest images confirm the 2026 Born will take some inspiration from the Raval – especially with a new headlight signature made up of triangles. It’s a feature that’s made its way into Cupra’s other models, from the combustion-engined Terramar and Formentor, to the Tavascan EV.