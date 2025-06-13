Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Cupra Born will get a Raval-like redesign

Cupra’s original EV is about to go under the knife to stay competitive against newer rivals

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Dec 2025
Cupra Born facelift - front 3/412

We’ve caught the updated Cupra Born testing once again, as a full unveiling of the latest version of the firm’s first all-electric car draws closer. 

The arrival of the facelifted Born in the next couple of months will come at an interesting time for Cupra. Since we last saw the Born in development, the Spanish brand has revealed its flagship Tindaya concept and let us behind the wheel of a prototype of the Raval – which will sit below the Born when it’s launched in early 2026. 

Since the Born arrived in 2021, its competition has ramped up significantly thanks to the likes of the newly updated Vauxhall Astra Electric, Volvo EX30 and Skoda Elroq. There’s also the Born’s sister car from Volkswagen, the ID.3, which was facelifted in 2024. 

In early 2025 the Kia EV3 faced off against the Cupra Born   

Our latest images confirm the 2026 Born will take some inspiration from the Raval – especially with a new headlight signature made up of triangles. It’s a feature that’s made its way into Cupra’s other models, from the combustion-engined Terramar and Formentor, to the Tavascan EV.

Other changes at the front include a redesigned bonnet and a lower bumper that houses some new air intakes to the side – presumably all in the name of improving aerodynamic efficiency and eking out some extra range. 

 At the back, Cupra’s new three-dimensional lightbar should provide fresh appeal, and it’s accompanied by an illuminated badge and triangular lighting elements. Beneath the camouflage, there’s also likely to be a new rear bumper, in keeping with Cupra’s more eccentric design language. 

What’s less certain are what changes will be made under the skin, both inside the cabin and in terms of powertrain and battery tech. Volkswagen’s ID.3 went under a very light facelift last year, gaining upgrades to some interior elements and the infotainment system – only some of which made their way on to the Cupra. 

Cupra Born facelift - rear 3/412

However, the VW is in line for a more significant redesign in 2026, which will see major alterations to the exterior design and cabin. Given that this Cupra prototype is already out and about, it would appear that the Born won’t get such extensive changes, and will therefore be on sale before the new ID.3. 

The MEB platform itself has been through a couple of major upgrades, both in terms of efficiency and power, yielding better range and performance. This was reflected on the Born VZ, which picked up a new 79kWh battery pack and high-performance 321bhp electric motor. Right now the Born starts with a 59kWh battery that manages up to 264 miles of range, while the 79kWh-battery car can travel up to 346 miles on a single charge; the top-spec VZ bumps this up to 366 miles. 

There’s unlikely to be any substantial changes to the Born’s layout, though, with an under-floor battery pack paired with a rear-mounted motor. Inside, we expect more improvements to the digital interfaces, but we’ll have to wait to see if VW’s promise to bring back key physical controls in its future models (as it has done with the new T-Roc) extends to Cupra’s sportier, more distinctive offerings. 

Before this new Born arrives, the all-new supermini-sized Raval will give us clues to Cupra’s future thinking in terms of design and interior ergonomics. 

Buy a car with Auto Express.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

