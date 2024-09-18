This is not the next Batmobile. This is the new Cupra Tindaya concept, which points the way to a driver-focused flagship SUV that could rival the forthcoming new BMW iX3 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Late last year, Auto Express broke the story of Cupra’s intentions to launch a new range-topping electrified SUV that would sit above its newly launched Terramar and Tavascan.

It was also going to be the car that would lead the brand into the US market, although that plan has been postponed for now. Nevertheless, the Tindaya indicates Cupra is still up for the challenge of taking on what BMW, Alfa Romeo and others have to offer.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The dramatic concept also shows us the next evolution of the brand’s design language, and how it will continue to prioritise the driving experience, by putting even more focus on the person behind the wheel. The idea that drove the creation of the Tindaya was simple: “No drivers, no Cupra.”

A production version of the Tindaya is unlikely to arrive until closer to the end of the decade. In the meantime, though, you can save more than £11,000 on the all-electric Cupra Tavascan coupé-SUV through our Buy A Car service, and it’s available to lease from less than £300 per month.

What was the inspiration for the Cupra Tindaya?

The Cupra Tindaya is named after a volcanic mountain on Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands. The hue of the mountain’s rock closely resembles the brand’s signature copper colour, worn by all its cars. The paint also shifts from a deep metallic grey, inspired by the Atlantic Ocean that surrounds the island, to a warmer desert sand hue that represents the mountain.

At the front, Cupra’s ‘shark nose’ design from the Tavascan and Terramar has been taken to a new extreme. Completing the car’s megalomaniacal expression is a sharper take on the brand’s three-triangle headlight signature, a heavily sculpted bonnet and huge pincer-like elements in the bumper made from transparent Perspex that glow thanks to lights embedded inside.