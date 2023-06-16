Vauxhall Astra Electric review

Is the Vauxhall Astra Electric a good car?

Existing owners of petrol and diesel Vauxhall models that are looking to make the electric switch will find much to like in the EV Astra. It drives a lot like the standard models, but is smoother, quieter and more responsive. Moreover, Vauxhall has attempted to make the jump to electrification as painless as possible with a recent price cut, slashing up to £4,000 from its battery-powered family hatch. So, while the all-electric Astra doesn’t offer any outstanding qualities compared to bespoke EV rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.3, it does now deliver decent value for money in an increasingly competitive class.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Five-door hatchback Powertrain 54kWh battery, 1x 154bhp e-motor, front-wheel drive Safety Four stars Euro NCAP (2022) Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

8yrs/100,000 miles (battery only)

How much does the Vauxhall Astra Electric cost?

As we’ve already mentioned, Vauxhall has recently boosted the EV Astra’s showroom appeal by slashing prices, with entry-level versions costing around £35,000. Stepping up to the Griffin will set you back another £500, while the GS comes in at just under £38,000. At the top of the range is the £40,000 Ultimate.

The Astra has been a familiar sight on UK roads for over four decades. The ever-increasing SUV market has meant that the British-badged model isn’t as popular as its predecessors, but it remains a capable, efficient and practical family car choice.

Launched in 2021, the current eighth-generation model is one of the best yet, combining style and sophistication with plenty of tech and choice of body styles. It’s also the first Astra to be available in fully electric guise, with the battery-powered model joining petrol and plug-in hybrid versions.