Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer review

Our opinion on the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

It’s now very difficult to pass on the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer in favour of the hatchback due to the price parity between the two. You get more space for the same money, so it’s a no-brainer, really.

The Astra Sports Tourer could still do with a little more rear legroom, and its interior isn’t quite as posh as some of its rivals. However, it’s a well-equipped and respectably versatile estate car with a wide selection of engine choices, ranging from traditional petrol through to an efficient mild-hybrid version for those unable to plug in. There are even company car-friendly plug-in hybrid and fully electric models – the latter of which helps the Astra Sports Tourer stand out against its rivals as being one of the few fully electric estates around.

About the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

Now in its eighth generation, the Astra Sports Tourer (think estate, but with a marginally cooler name) received a facelift in 2026, which not only made it the same price as the hatch, but also aligned the pricing of the hybrid, plug-in hybrid and even the pure-electric. You can get a pure petrol for a little bit less, but pricing is on the Astra’s side no matter which variant you go for, as it all starts from under £30,000.