New Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric sneaks under the £40,000 mark

The current-generation Vauxhall Astra was the first Astra to receive the option of an all-electric powertrain and now this has been extended to the more practical Sports Tourer estate version. The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric is available to buy today from £39,995 for a spring 2024 delivery.

The Astra Sport Tourer Electric will enter what is still a rather barren landscape for fully-electric estates. Direct rivals will consist of the Peugeot E-308 SW sibling from parent company Stellantis, the MG5 EV and not much else besides.

Like the Peugeot, the Vauxhall uses a new 54kWh (51.5kWh usable) battery that has begun to appear in Stellantis’ wider portfolio of EVs recently. The front-mounted electric motor produces 156bhp and 270Nm of torque, the same as in the Astra Electric hatchback. It also matches the hatchback for acceleration, taking 9.2 seconds to get to 62mph and topping out at 106mph.

Even with the extra mass of the estate body style, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric’s maximum range stands at 256 miles - only 2 miles down on the hatch. As we’ve seen on the rest of the Vauxhall EV lineup, there’s a 100kW charging capacity with a 20 to 80 per cent charge taking 26 minutes. An 11kW onboard charger is standard on all Sport Tourer Electric models.

As you’d expect, boot space is improved on the hatchback but at 516 litres it’s some way down on the Peugeot E-308 SW’s 548-litre capacity. With the rear seats down the Vauxhall’s boot expands to 1,553 litres - still 21 litres off the Peugeot’s.

Just like the Astra Electric, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric comes in three different trim levels - the entry-level Design, mid-spec GS and range-topping Ultimate.

All Sports Tourer Electric models come with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, wrapped in specific tyres to help boost efficiency. Design also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors plus safety systems such as forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist. Two 10-inch displays on the dash are also standard.

Step up to the £42,345 GS and you’ll find a sportier look on the outside thanks to black alloy wheels, a black roof, bespoke bumpers, a black Vauxhall badge and blacked out ‘Vizor’ grille. There’s also more technology thanks to a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

The top-spec Ultimate costs from £45,460 and comes with LED ‘IntelliLux’ pixel headlights (which automatically cuts its beam from dazzling other drivers), a head-up display, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free bootlid, roof rails and Alcantara upholstery.

