New Porsche 911 Turbo S ready to slay supercars with 701bhp hybrid engine

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S has turned to electrification to break the 700bhp barrier

By:Alastair Crooks
7 Sep 2025
Porsche 911 Turbo S - front32

Porsche has chosen the 2025 Munich Motor Show to unveil the most powerful 911 ever - the new Porsche 911 Turbo S. 

The flagship 911 model gets a new powertrain, revised chassis and plenty of fresh styling cues to go up against the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, Lamborghini Temerario and McLaren Artura

The big news with the latest Turbo S is its engine. The 992.2-generation Turbo S uses a development of the T-Hybrid powertrain used in the new GTS - the first electrified 911. In the Turbo S there’s not one, but two electric ‘eTurbos’ powered by a 1.9kWh battery and another electric motor mated to the eight-speed PDK

The twin-turbocharged 3.6-litre flat-six produces 701bhp and 800Nm of torque - way more than the old 641bhp Turbo S - before sending it through the car’s four-wheel drive system. As a result, the 0-62mph time has been cut by 0.2 seconds to 2.5 seconds and the top speed is a neat 200mph. 

Pricing for the Turbo S kicks off at £199,100 for the hard-top and £209,100 for the Cabriolet. If you can’t quite stretch to that, there are plenty of two and three year-old 911 GTS models available from around £110,000 on our Buy A Car service. 

What else can we expect from the Turbo S?

Porsche 911 Turbo S - rear32

Porsche hasn’t just ladled on the power and called it a day. "The 911 Turbo S is the most complete and versatile way to drive a Porsche 911. Whether in daily use, on long motorway drives or on the racetrack we have been able to make the new 911 Turbo S even more comfortable, more individual and significantly faster than its predecessor," said Frank Moser, Vice President of the 911 model line.

Despite the electrification, the new Turbo S only weighs 85kg more than the old car and Porsche has clocked a 14-second faster time around the Nurburgring too. Like in the GTS, the 400V hybrid system allows for electro-hydraulically controlled ‘Dynamic Chassis Control’ to help maintain balance in the corners - plus there’s an optional nose-lift which operates faster than before. There are larger brakes (420/410mm discs front and rear) and a new, lighter sports exhaust with sound ‘composed especially for the top model’. 

Based on the facelifted 992.2-generation 911, the Turbo S gains a similar look to the reshaped standard car with new bumpers and skirts - but changes have been made with aerodynamics in mind. 

Those new vertical cooling flaps along with the active front lip and rear spoiler all work together to improve downforce, which is just as well given the extra power. The Turbo S’ drag coefficient has been lowered by ten per cent, too. The Turbo S also receives a new range of wheels, including a set of aero-focused centre lock rims.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

