Iconic Porsche 911 Flatnose set for sensational return

The Porsche 911 has taken on some iconic shapes over its 61-year history with the likes of the Targa and Speedster, but soon we’ll see the return of another great - the Flatnose.

Known as the ‘Flachbau’ in Germany, the 911 Flatnose (or ‘Slantnose’) has a rich history. During the 1976 World Sportscar Championship, Porsche engineers found a loophole that essentially allowed them to swap the 935’s headlights for vents to improve downforce and reduce drag. In the eighties, this design eventually found its way onto the 930 road car, which was available under Porsche’s "Sonderwunschprogramm" (special order program), and just 948 Flatnose 911 road cars were built.

The shape was revived in 2019 on the track-only 935, which featured a ‘Flatnose’ design in accordance with its inspiration - the 935 racer of 1978, which was also known as Moby Dick because of its white paint and extended tail.

What will the Porsche 911 Flatnose look like?

Thanks to some spy shots taken at the Nurburgring, we can now see Porsche has plans to bring back the Flatnose. The body of this test car is a 991-generation GT2 (which will finally be succeeded by the 992 GT2 soon), but at the front end you’ll see some crude camouflage wrap over where the headlights would usually sit. The original Flatnose featured pop-up headlights and while this technology isn’t banned, we suspect the production car will have its headlights integrated into the bodywork because the cost to make pop-up headlights meet safety regulations would be too high, even for Porsche.