New Porsche 911 Spirit 70 goes back to the phsycadellic 70s with far-out interior

Porsche’s newest model in its series of retro specials is a 911 Cabriolet inspired by the seventies

By:Jordan Katsianis
23 Apr 2025
Porsche 911 Spirit 70 - front action

Porsche has revealed its latest Heritage Design special in the form of the 911 Spirit 70, a vividly coloured limited-edition convertible with lots of bespoke design and styling elements. Priced from £187,700 in the UK, the model is limited to 1,500 units globally and sales open immediately in all markets. 

Based on the current 992.2-generation 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, the Porsche 911 Spirit 70 features a raft of unique design elements that don’t just dip into Porsche’s huge Exclusive department, but widen it further with an even more vivid array of colours and trims.

Unique to the new Spirit 70 is a custom shade of green called Olive Neo, which is available alongside a range of other retro-inspired hues as part of Porsche’s full Exclusive palette. All are matched to a range of new Bronzite styling elements around the nose and wheels. Meanwhile, the windscreen surround is black – a first for any 992-generation 911 Cabriolet. 

Porsche 911 Spirit 70 - rear action

In addition to the paintwork is a unique triple-stripe package that’s mirrored on the black fabric roof, and the nose features a striking ‘911’ graphic in line with the stripes. These match a set of typical ‘Porsche’ stripes along the side sills and a door-mounted roundel. All the decals are finished in a matte-black colour. 

Porsche has also fitted the heritage Porsche crest to the nose, and this is matched to gold badging, plus a set of centre-lock ‘Fuchs’-style wheels that we’ve already seen on the Sport Classic and 911 Turbo 50 special edition. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, Porsche has revived the iconic Pasha fabric on the seats, door cards and even the inside of the glovebox. This classic pattern was used on a variety of Porsche models, including the 928, and was designed to emulate a waving chequered flag. 

However, to modernise the fabric, Porsche has reinterpreted it in a more contemporary jacquard material, instead of the previous velour, which should make it both wear and age better. If customers want the full effect, they can also have this same fabric on the dash trim elements and seatbacks.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70 - cabin

All these fabric inserts sit alongside high-end black Club leather, which can be found across the rest of the interior, including the extended package on the dashboard and centre console. 

Despite swapping a physical rev-counter for a digital one in the 922.2 generation, Porsche’s software team has given the standard driver’s display screen a heritage look with green numerals and white counters, as per former Heritage Porsche specials. These are meant to reference the original 356, and can also be found on the Sport Chono stopwatch on top of the dash. 

There have been no technical upgrades to the 911 Spirit 70, so it features the state-of-the-art 3.6-litre flat-six engine that incorporates Porsche’s clever new hybrid system. Here, a small lithium ion battery is able to spin up two electric motors – one sitting inside the eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, and the other inside the turbocharger housing. The set-up powers the rear wheels and generates up to 533bhp and 610Nm of torque. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

