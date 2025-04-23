New Porsche 911 Spirit 70 goes back to the phsycadellic 70s with far-out interior

Porsche has also fitted the heritage Porsche crest to the nose, and this is matched to gold badging, plus a set of centre-lock ‘Fuchs’-style wheels that we’ve already seen on the Sport Classic and 911 Turbo 50 special edition.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, Porsche has revived the iconic Pasha fabric on the seats, door cards and even the inside of the glovebox. This classic pattern was used on a variety of Porsche models, including the 928, and was designed to emulate a waving chequered flag.

However, to modernise the fabric, Porsche has reinterpreted it in a more contemporary jacquard material, instead of the previous velour, which should make it both wear and age better. If customers want the full effect, they can also have this same fabric on the dash trim elements and seatbacks.

All these fabric inserts sit alongside high-end black Club leather, which can be found across the rest of the interior, including the extended package on the dashboard and centre console.

Despite swapping a physical rev-counter for a digital one in the 922.2 generation, Porsche’s software team has given the standard driver’s display screen a heritage look with green numerals and white counters, as per former Heritage Porsche specials. These are meant to reference the original 356, and can also be found on the Sport Chono stopwatch on top of the dash.

There have been no technical upgrades to the 911 Spirit 70, so it features the state-of-the-art 3.6-litre flat-six engine that incorporates Porsche’s clever new hybrid system. Here, a small lithium ion battery is able to spin up two electric motors – one sitting inside the eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, and the other inside the turbocharger housing. The set-up powers the rear wheels and generates up to 533bhp and 610Nm of torque.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...