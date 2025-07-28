New Porsche 911 Speedster promises thrills as it keeps its GT3 heart

A brand-new version of the Porsche 911 Speedster has been spied testing with a collection of elements that give away its identity. We expect that it’ll be the brand’s latest Heritage Design special edition, arriving some time later this year or early next.

It’s not often that Porsche pairs one of its high-revving GT3 engines with a convertible bodystyle, but every generation or so it does just that with this limited-run and highly sought-after model.

The first element that gives away the new Speedster’s identity is the rear bumper, which features the same centrally mounted twin pipes as the GT3. This suggests that under the unique engine cover is a 4.0-litre flat-six engine that’s naturally aspirated and connected to either a seven-speed dual-clutch or six-speed manual transmission. These gearboxes are also unique to the GT3 models and its derivatives.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Look closer and you’ll see that more of the bodywork is shared with the latest 992.2-generation GT3, including the front bumper and vented bonnet. The front wings and their air-foils ahead of the front wheels are borrowed from the 911 ST, and like the bonnet are made of lightweight carbon fibre. The ultra-geeky will also note the traditional pull-style handles, which suggest the doors are also from the 911 S/T.