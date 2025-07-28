New Porsche 911 Speedster promises thrills as it keeps its GT3 heart
The ultra-limited Porsche 911 Speedster looks ready to be reimagined in the 992.2 generation
A brand-new version of the Porsche 911 Speedster has been spied testing with a collection of elements that give away its identity. We expect that it’ll be the brand’s latest Heritage Design special edition, arriving some time later this year or early next.
It’s not often that Porsche pairs one of its high-revving GT3 engines with a convertible bodystyle, but every generation or so it does just that with this limited-run and highly sought-after model.
The first element that gives away the new Speedster’s identity is the rear bumper, which features the same centrally mounted twin pipes as the GT3. This suggests that under the unique engine cover is a 4.0-litre flat-six engine that’s naturally aspirated and connected to either a seven-speed dual-clutch or six-speed manual transmission. These gearboxes are also unique to the GT3 models and its derivatives.
Look closer and you’ll see that more of the bodywork is shared with the latest 992.2-generation GT3, including the front bumper and vented bonnet. The front wings and their air-foils ahead of the front wheels are borrowed from the 911 ST, and like the bonnet are made of lightweight carbon fibre. The ultra-geeky will also note the traditional pull-style handles, which suggest the doors are also from the 911 S/T.
The windscreen and folding fabric roof look to be the same as those fitted on regular 911s, instead of the lowered-windscreen arrangement found on previous Speedsters. This is due to tough crash-safety regulations in the USA, and the costs associated with developing a new folding roof mechanism.
Inside, we expect to see a collection of elements from the latest 992.2-generation GT3, including its unique carbon-fibre bucket seats and the latest digital interfaces – potentially with unique graphics in the same style as the green dial font on former Heritage Design models.
As always with Porsche’s Heritage Design cars, the Speedster will launch with a unique livery, plus a launch colour and trim package that might reference an iconic model from the past.
The last Speedster, specifically of the 991.2 era, featured a Guards Red exterior colour, matching that of the original 930-generation Speedster alongside a more contemporary GT Silver option. These are rare cars, so while it might be tricky to find a Speedster, make sure you check out our other Porsche 911 listings through Auto Express Find a Car.
The Speedster has never been an inexpensive 911, and we suspect it’ll be the same this time around. A price well over £200,000 is expected, making it a good £50,000 more than the standard GT3.
