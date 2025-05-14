Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Hardcore Porsche 911 GT2 RS spied with wild aero and track-ready looks

If you can believe it, Porsche’s GT2 RS will be even more extreme than the GT3 RS…

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 May 2025
Porsche 911 GT2 RS - front 3/47

It’s difficult to pin down what the ultimate variant of Porsche 911 is, but there’s lots of evidence to suggest it might just be the GT2 RS. This low-volume and scarily expensive model has long been a sign-off of a 911 generation, pairing the most extreme chassis derived from a GT3 RS with an even more powerful variant of a turbocharged powertrain nicked from the Turbo. For the 992 generation, Porsche looks to be going even further on both counts – if the wild prototype spied testing at the Nurburgring is anything to go by. 

First of all, the bodywork looks to be even wider than the one found on the GT3 RS, with cladding fitted on top of the standard rear haunches to hide a new set of prototype wheels that we’ve never before seen on previous Porsche test cars. This is matched at the front, with fat mocked-up arches that retain the arch vents and ducting from the GT3 RS, only much, much wider. 

The carbon-fibre bonnet with the vast openings that vent the radiator is fitted, as is the carbon roof with its longitudinal vanes. These channel air to the motorsport-sized rear wing and its DRS function. However, look closely at the back and you’ll see a number of changes compared with the naturally-aspirated GT3 RS, because not only are new 992.2 rear lights fitted, but also a different lower bumper that evidently hides a new exhaust system. 

In place of the GT3 RS’s twin central pipes are a pair of makeshift tips mounted on the inner part of the rear bumper. While the outlets don’t represent the ones we’ll see on the production car, their placement likely is, suggesting a brand-new rear end will be required to fit the Turbo’s exhaust system. 

Details are otherwise extremely thin, but until we see the new 922.2 Turbo coming later this year, we can only speculate on the extreme powertrain. It could integrate a similar hybrid system, such as the one fitted to the GTS, which incorporates a small e-motor mounted inside the dual-clutch transmission and another one inside a single large turbo. However, how the new Turbo will integrate this technology remains to be seen, by extension informing what we might see on this GT2 RS. 

In terms of power, Porsche could push the figure well beyond the 690bhp figure of the last GT2 RS that appeared in 2017. With the next 911 Turbo S likely to get close to that figure, we suspect the 992.2 GT2 RS will easily eclipse 700bhp, potentially treading closer to the 800bhp mark – something especially viable if Porsche wants to go the ultimate extreme before European emissions regulations render creating these figures impossible. 

Porsche 911 GT2 RS - rear 3/4

Power will almost certainly be sent only to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission – a manual option is not likely with such huge power and torque estimates. 

There’s also no reason not to suggest that substantial aero and chassis upgrades will be part of the package, with Porsche certain to utilise carbon fibre for a majority of the body panels and interior. High-end elements found on cars such as Ferraris and McLarens, for example spool valve or hydraulically cross-linked dampers, are the next logical step when it comes to supercars of this nature, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Porsche using its flagship 911 as a test bed for future generations. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

