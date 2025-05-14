Hardcore Porsche 911 GT2 RS spied with wild aero and track-ready looks

In place of the GT3 RS’s twin central pipes are a pair of makeshift tips mounted on the inner part of the rear bumper. While the outlets don’t represent the ones we’ll see on the production car, their placement likely is, suggesting a brand-new rear end will be required to fit the Turbo’s exhaust system.

Details are otherwise extremely thin, but until we see the new 922.2 Turbo coming later this year, we can only speculate on the extreme powertrain. It could integrate a similar hybrid system, such as the one fitted to the GTS, which incorporates a small e-motor mounted inside the dual-clutch transmission and another one inside a single large turbo. However, how the new Turbo will integrate this technology remains to be seen, by extension informing what we might see on this GT2 RS.

In terms of power, Porsche could push the figure well beyond the 690bhp figure of the last GT2 RS that appeared in 2017. With the next 911 Turbo S likely to get close to that figure, we suspect the 992.2 GT2 RS will easily eclipse 700bhp, potentially treading closer to the 800bhp mark – something especially viable if Porsche wants to go the ultimate extreme before European emissions regulations render creating these figures impossible.

Power will almost certainly be sent only to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission – a manual option is not likely with such huge power and torque estimates.

There’s also no reason not to suggest that substantial aero and chassis upgrades will be part of the package, with Porsche certain to utilise carbon fibre for a majority of the body panels and interior. High-end elements found on cars such as Ferraris and McLarens, for example spool valve or hydraulically cross-linked dampers, are the next logical step when it comes to supercars of this nature, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Porsche using its flagship 911 as a test bed for future generations.

