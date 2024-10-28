New Porsche 911 Turbo will feature hybrid assistance, while 911 Carrera S is staying pure petrol

The new Porsche 911 Turbo is set to arrive next year and will feature hybrid assistance for the first time, but the latest 911 Carrera S will be sticking with purely petrol power.

The news comes from Porsche’s deputy chairman Lutz Meschke, who said during a call to investors that the new 911 Turbo is entering production in the second half of 2025 and will include a battery cell from manufacturer Varta. The same company is responsible for producing the lithium-ion unit used by the all-new ‘T-Hybrid’ powertrain in the 992.2 generation 911 Carrera GTS that was launched back in May.

Meschke didn’t go into detail about how hybrid technology would be integrated into the 911 Turbo, however it seems very likely that Porsche’s all-wheel drive, everyday supercar will adopt a similar set-up to the 911 Carrera GTS.

The GTS used to have a twin-turbo 3.0-litre flat-six, but that’s been replaced by a brand-new 3.6-litre flat-six engine with a single turbocharger. In between the turbo’s compressor and turbine is an electric motor that can build boost pressure instantly when the driver hits the accelerator. Another e-motor is integrated into the eight-speed PDK’s transmission housing, with both drawing power from a 1.9kWh lithium-ion battery in the front of the car.