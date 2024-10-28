New Porsche 911 Turbo will feature hybrid assistance, while 911 Carrera S is staying pure petrol
Porsche’s all-wheel drive, everyday supercar is likely to adopt the same hybrid set-up found in the new Carrera GTS
The new Porsche 911 Turbo is set to arrive next year and will feature hybrid assistance for the first time, but the latest 911 Carrera S will be sticking with purely petrol power.
The news comes from Porsche’s deputy chairman Lutz Meschke, who said during a call to investors that the new 911 Turbo is entering production in the second half of 2025 and will include a battery cell from manufacturer Varta. The same company is responsible for producing the lithium-ion unit used by the all-new ‘T-Hybrid’ powertrain in the 992.2 generation 911 Carrera GTS that was launched back in May.
Meschke didn’t go into detail about how hybrid technology would be integrated into the 911 Turbo, however it seems very likely that Porsche’s all-wheel drive, everyday supercar will adopt a similar set-up to the 911 Carrera GTS.
The GTS used to have a twin-turbo 3.0-litre flat-six, but that’s been replaced by a brand-new 3.6-litre flat-six engine with a single turbocharger. In between the turbo’s compressor and turbine is an electric motor that can build boost pressure instantly when the driver hits the accelerator. Another e-motor is integrated into the eight-speed PDK’s transmission housing, with both drawing power from a 1.9kWh lithium-ion battery in the front of the car.
Combined power output for the GTS T-Hybrid is 533bhp and 610Nm of torque – an increase of 60bhp and 40Nm over its non-hybrid predecessor. Better still, the hybrid system only added 50kg to the car’s overall weight.
The outgoing 911 Turbo packs a twin-turbo, 3.8-litre flat-six engine that produces 572bhp, while the 911 Turbo S bumps that up to 641bhp. The addition of hybrid power is sure to see those already impressive numbers climb, and performance turned up another notch or two.
The new 992.2 Porsche 911 Carrera S is due to arrive earlier in 2025, according to Meschke, and won’t be electrified. But we expect its 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine to benefit from the larger turbos and intercoolers the base Carrera received when it was updated a few months ago. This should result in a minor power boost from 444bhp and 530Nm of torque in the current model.
Other changes on the new 992.2 Carrera S and Turbo will mirror those featured on the 911 variants updated so far. Namely a fully digital instrument display, new front bumper designs that incorporate active aerodynamics, new headlights and tail-lights, and an upgraded version of Porsche’s PDCC active chassis control system for select models.
