Updated Porsche 911 Carrera 4S arrives in coupe, convertible and Targa form

Another trio of derivatives have been introduced to the 992.2 Porsche 911 range, with the all-weather Carrera 4S now available in Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa forms. Porsche says that around half of 911 Carrera S sales are specified with all-wheel drive; together with a selection of equipment upgrades, this creates a new high-end Carrera model without the GTS’s T-Hybrid powertrain.

Priced from £127,000, the Carrera 4S costs £6,500 more than the two-wheel-drive model, and throws in a few additions including the standard fitment of matrix LED headlights, wireless phone charging and customisable interior ambient lighting.

Otherwise, the 4S shares its chassis set-up with the two-wheel-drive Carrera S, including Porsche’s torque-vectoring rear differential, sports exhaust and adaptive suspension. As always, a huge range of options can be added to this, including a Sport set-up with a 10mm drop in ride height, carbon-ceramic brakes and rear-wheel steering. As with all 911 Carrera coupes of the 992.2 generation, rear seats are a no-cost option.

For an extra £10,000 you can specify the Cabriolet model with those rear seats in place, while topping the range is the £137,600 Targa. This model throws in rear-wheel steering as standard equipment, and also usefully lowers the cost of entry to a Targa model by nearly £20,000 over the existing Targa GTS.

Mechanically, the 4S has the same 473bhp variant of Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six engine. This is a 19bhp increase over the previous 4S, with torque rated at 530Nm. Porsche quotes a 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds for the Coupe, 0.2 seconds faster than the rear-drive alternative. However, there is no manual option – only the quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

