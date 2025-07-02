Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Updated Porsche 911 Carrera 4S arrives in coupe, convertible and Targa form

More gaps in the 992.2 range are being filled, with the all-weather Carrera 4S arriving with or without a roof

By:Jordan Katsianis
2 Jul 2025
Porsche 911 Carrera 4S line up, static 6

Another trio of derivatives have been introduced to the 992.2 Porsche 911 range, with the all-weather Carrera 4S now available in Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa forms. Porsche says that around half of 911 Carrera S sales are specified with all-wheel drive; together with a selection of equipment upgrades, this creates a new high-end Carrera model without the GTS’s T-Hybrid powertrain. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Priced from £127,000, the Carrera 4S costs £6,500 more than the two-wheel-drive model, and throws in a few additions including the standard fitment of matrix LED headlights, wireless phone charging and customisable interior ambient lighting.

Otherwise, the 4S shares its chassis set-up with the two-wheel-drive Carrera S, including Porsche’s torque-vectoring rear differential, sports exhaust and adaptive suspension. As always, a huge range of options can be added to this, including a Sport set-up with a 10mm drop in ride height, carbon-ceramic brakes and rear-wheel steering. As with all 911 Carrera coupes of the 992.2 generation, rear seats are a no-cost option. 

For an extra £10,000 you can specify the Cabriolet model with those rear seats in place, while topping the range is the £137,600 Targa. This model throws in rear-wheel steering as standard equipment, and also usefully lowers the cost of entry to a Targa model by nearly £20,000 over the existing Targa GTS. 

Mechanically, the 4S has the same 473bhp variant of Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six engine. This is a 19bhp increase over the previous 4S, with torque rated at 530Nm. Porsche quotes a 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds for the Coupe, 0.2 seconds faster than the rear-drive alternative. However, there is no manual option – only the quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Great used Porsche 911 deals

911

2024 Porsche

911

7,412 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0L

Cash £95,990
View 911
911

2024 Porsche

911

17,546 milesAutomaticPetrol3.7L

Cash £112,990
View 911
911

2024 Porsche

911

19,000 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0L

Cash £93,485
View 911
Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hardcore Porsche 911 GT2 RS spied with wild aero and track-ready looks
Porsche 911 GT2 RS - front 3/4

Hardcore Porsche 911 GT2 RS spied with wild aero and track-ready looks

If you can believe it, Porsche’s GT2 RS will be even more extreme than the GT3 RS…
News
14 May 2025
Fastest Nurburgring lap times 2025: quickest cars and lap records
Mercedes AMG-One at Nurburgring

Fastest Nurburgring lap times 2025: quickest cars and lap records

Check out the top 10 fastest production cars around the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany
Best cars & vans
13 May 2025
Singer takes the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe back to the 80s
Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer - front

Singer takes the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe back to the 80s

Restomod masters Singer has gone back to basics with its new 100-unit 911 Carrera Coupe
News
2 May 2025
Best four-seat sports cars to buy 2025
Best four-seat sports cars - header

Best four-seat sports cars to buy 2025

If you want a sports car but need the practicality of four seats, there are some great four-seat sports car options out there right now
Best cars & vans
29 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal
BMW M5 Touring - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal

The BMW M5 Touring is M car royalty, with a thoroughly impressive PHEV powertrain. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June
News
29 Jun 2025
Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019
Opinion - Kia EV9 GT

Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019

From poor electric car sales to crashes in F1, Mike Rutherford thinks its been a crazy few weeks in the automotive world
Opinion
29 Jun 2025
New 2026 Honda 0 SUV: Japanese brand to finally have an EV to rival Tesla and BYD
Auto Express senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis stood next to the Honda 0 SUV prototype

New 2026 Honda 0 SUV: Japanese brand to finally have an EV to rival Tesla and BYD

Honda EV plans are gathering momentum, and they’ll be realised in the groundbreaking 0 SUV next year
News
1 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content