New Porsche 911 GTS 2024 review: hybrid power suits superb sports car

Verdict

There’s a certain irony that the bleeding edge of combustion-engine development resides in a car with such a poignant connection to the past. And in the case of the new Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS T-Hybrid, the German brand has once again proved itself a master of its craft. The new and wickedly clever hybrid powertrain isn’t just more efficient and regulation-friendly, but also more engaging and visceral than ever.

It feels Porsche has been on the brink of fitting a hybrid powertrain to its 911 for years. Endless prototypes, a near-victory at the Nürburgring 24 hours with a hybrid-assisted 911 racer, and the proliferation of battery tech around its other models have made an electrified 911 all but inevitable. But that time appears to be now because as part of a larger update, this new 922.2-generation GTS introduces the brand’s all-new T-Hybrid system.

Rather than a plug-and-play system developed elsewhere in the VW Group, the set-up within the new GTS is entirely bespoke. To start with, the petrol engine attached to it is actually bigger than the unit it replaces, rising from 3.0 to 3.6 litres.

It’s an all-new unit, and has been designed specifically to work with the hybrid system. A single turbocharger sits on the engine, integrating a little electric motor between the turbine and scroll wheel. This is powered by a small lithium-ion battery mounted up front. There is also a further motor that’s mounted inside the eight-speed PDK housing.