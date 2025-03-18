The architecture will feature a new layout of batteries in a stack behind the driver. This will more accurately mimic the weight distribution of a mid-engined sports car, giving models on this platform a more distinct road feel. This also allows the driving position to be much lower in the chassis than if the batteries were mounted along the entire cabin floor.

This is still a risk; the size of the market for an electric sports car is still unknown. But if Audi also uses the platform, it will help Porsche’s business case by spreading some of the investment between the two brands.

Why is Audi making such a big change?

We don’t often get caught up in the politics of car design, but this concept is a mission statement from Frascella. Formerly employed by Land Rover, he is the father of the modern Range Rover, and was brought in to replace Marc Lichte, who had been leading Audi down a path of complex and aggressive design. The Concept C is a rebuke to that.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To fully achieve this, it has to do two things beyond just previewing a new model. The first is to set Audi on a design path towards the future – one occupied not just by traditional premium rivals such as BMW and Mercedes, but also by brands from across a wider spectrum vying for global attention.

Its second job is to do this by tapping into the brand’s near-100-year heritage. With electrified powertrains – and the influx of digital interfaces inside the cabin – comes less chance for manufacturers to create a unique selling point.

Audi needs to put itself on a higher plane in this regard, which means that referencing its heritage through design is a critical move as the brand battles shrinking market share in Europe and abroad. Audi’s design language is now just as important as a straight-six engine in a BMW, or a Volvo’s safety credentials.

The first Audi with this new design language will be this all-electric sports car that’ll hit the road in 2027. From then on, expect a very different type of Audi from the one we see today

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...