Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Don’t let up on EV incentives, says Vauxhall boss

The Electric Car Grant has garnered plenty of interest, but there’s still a long way to go

By:Paul Barker
27 Oct 2025
Vauxhall Grandland - front, full width

Vauxhall has urged the Government not to relax its EV incentives despite the wave of interest created by the Electric Car Grant (ECG) introduced this summer. 

The British brand reported its highest-ever EV orders in September off the back of the grant’s introduction and additional retail offers, but Vauxhall managing director Steve Catlin emphasised to Auto Express that the ramping up of EV sales targets – 28 per cent this year, 33 per cent next year, and over half of new-car sales in 2028 on the way to 80 per cent in 2030 – still leaves a lot of work to do. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We would ask the Government to keep a very open mind as to whether or not the ECG is going to be sufficient to move consumer demand to the levels that we need them to be to hit the target,” he told Auto Express in an exclusive interview. “And I say that because all of our cars are eligible, but they're eligible for the £1,500 level of support. Ultimately, most consumers are buying cars over three or four-year contracts, and when you spread that money over four years, it becomes really helpful, but maybe not as sufficient as we might need.”
While EVs took a record 29.4 per cent share of new-car sales in September, the figure for the year to date in 2025 was still only 22.1 per cent – albeit an increase on the 17.8 per cent for the first nine months of 2024. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“We're only nine weeks away now from one in three cars needing to be electric, and as you can see, the industry is running behind that at the moment,” Catlin continued. “I think we may need to see more support in the marketplace to hit the ambitious targets over the next couple of years.”

Catlin said customer demand is still running well behind the expectation when the targets were set, so the ECG introduction alone won’t be enough. “We absolutely needed some action. And we're really pleased that the Government listened and launched the program,” he continued. “Clearly, this year, we needed the car grant in order to achieve the 28 per cent mix, and we need to move that on again. Vauxhall's in a fortunate position to be launching the new Frontera at the right time to help us achieve that, but I don't know whether the industry is in exactly the same position.”

For the latest on the Electric Car Grant and which vehicles get the discount, see our EV Grant page. Plus our electric car deals page has all the top offers, and our parent site Carwow is running a live hub page for the latest EV discounts.

Catlin called for the government to support development of the charging infrastructure, flagging the difference in VAT between home and public charging that many across the industry have highlighted as a key problem. 

“That is something that the government could take action on to support the confidence in EV infrastructure,” Catlin said. “And then I would say that we just need to stay very close, because over the next six months, we'll clearly see whether or not the ECG has been sufficient to move consumer demand to the level that it needs to be.”

Unlike the Ford Puma Gen-e and E-Tourneo Connect, which get the higher £3,750 grant, Vauxhall’s EV range – the Corsa, Mokka, Frontera, Astra and Grandland – all qualify for the lower £1,500 level. However, the larger-battery version of the Frontera coming next year could be the first Vauxhall to be eligible for the full amount.  

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Latest Vauxhall deals

Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Grandland

New in-stock Vauxhall GrandlandCash £34,016Avg. savings £3,283
New Vauxhall Grandland

Configure now

Vauxhall Frontera

Vauxhall Frontera

New in-stock Vauxhall FronteraCash £23,197Avg. savings £1,864
New Vauxhall Frontera

Configure now

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New in-stock Vauxhall CorsaCash £16,459Avg. savings £4,589
New Vauxhall Corsa

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Vauxhall needs to be bold and exciting if it's to survive
Vauxhall - opinion header

Vauxhall needs to be bold and exciting if it's to survive

Editor Paul Barker thinks the next few years could be crucial to Vauxhall’s survival as a brand
Opinion
27 Oct 2025
The end is nigh for the Jeep Wrangler as legendary 4x4 is being axed in Europe
Jeep Wrangler driving

The end is nigh for the Jeep Wrangler as legendary 4x4 is being axed in Europe

Often hailed as the “go-anywhere” off-roader, the only place Wrangler is heading now is the automotive graveyard, as Jeep stops European sales
News
17 Oct 2025
Britain’s catalytic converter theft epidemic is nearly over
Mazda RX-8 catalytic converter

Britain’s catalytic converter theft epidemic is nearly over

Exclusive Auto Express data has revealed that catalytic converter thefts fell by an average of 98 per cent over the past three years – but criminals a…
News
17 Oct 2025
Some Nissan and Toyota cars are more 'British' than MGs, it's no wonder they're popular
Opinion - British cars

Some Nissan and Toyota cars are more 'British' than MGs, it's no wonder they're popular

Tom Jervis explains everything you need to consider if you want to buy British with your next car
Opinion
16 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank
Record breaking Skoda Superb fuel run - car driven by Rally driver Miko Marczyk

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank

Rally driver Miko Marczyk has driven from Poland to Paris (and back) in a diesel Skoda Superb
News
24 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo E5 EV brings premium SUV attitude for a compact £243 a month
JAECOO E5 front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo E5 EV brings premium SUV attitude for a compact £243 a month

It may be brand new, but the deals on the Jaecoo E5 are very tempting. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 24.
News
24 Oct 2025
New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design
Jaguar Type 00 - front 3/4

New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design

It’s been a long time coming, but Jag’s groundbreaking re-brand is getting closer to fruition
News
21 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content