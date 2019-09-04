New Porsche 718 Boxster EV will be a mid-engined (sort of)

The boffins at Porsche say that a longer lifespan than a traditional EV battery should be expected from the new 718, despite a higher operating temperature to increase performance and the expectation that customers will drive their cars hard frequently.

Not that you’ll need to rag the electric 718 too much to get up to speed, as it’s expected to come in both single and dual-motor forms, with even the base model likely improving on the petrol model’s 4.5-second 0-62mph time. However, we don’t quite expect the production car to match the Mission R, nor the subsequent Cayman GT4 ePerformance’s titanic 1,073bhp output.

In terms of appearance, the next-generation 718 will essentially look like a modernised version of the current car, taking into account elements found in the Taycan and most recent Porsche 911, such as the quad-dot headlights and straked front bumper (which potentially could have active aero elements) respectively.

As is customary nowadays, the electric Cayman and Boxster will get a full-width light bar at the rear which, like on the new Macan, could be offered with a fully illuminated ‘PORSCHE’ script. Of course, there’ll be no exhaust pipe sitting below, with the optional Porsche Sport Sound generator providing the only audible driving accompaniment.

Inside, the electric 718 is certain to be a revolution in terms of design and tech compared with the ageing petrol model. Just like the Taycan, Macan and 911, the 718 EV will get a fully digital instrument cluster, as well as a widescreen centre display. As is always the case with Porsche models, there will be plenty of scope for customers to specify their car exactly to their liking, with a range of exterior and interior colour choices.

We expect the new electric Porsche 718 to be revealed in the latter stages of this year, going on sale at the beginning of 2026. Pricing is, of course, up in the air at this stage, but a starting figure of around £75,000 for an entry-level Cayman seems likely, with the convertible Boxster inevitably costing slightly more.

