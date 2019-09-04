Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Porsche 718 Boxster EV will be a mid-engined (sort of)

Porsche’s electric sports car will have batteries stacked behind the driver for even weight distribution and a low driving position

By:Tom Jervis
27 May 2025
Porsche Boxster 718 EV - front 24

Porsche has confirmed that its upcoming fully electric successor to the 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars will utilise a unique stacked mid-mounted battery architecture, enabling the firm to replicate the effect of a low-slung two-seater, while also maximising range and minimising weight.

Speaking to Auto Express, Porsche’s head of safety systems, Dr. Simon Maurer, said: “It’s well known that we’re making an electric sports car and for that, an underfloor battery will be impossible – not only for the centre of gravity, but also for dimensions.”

With this in mind, the electric 718, which will be offered in coupé Cayman and soft-top Boxster guises, will instead adopt the same mid-mounted stacked battery arrangement as in 2021’s Mission R concept. This will give Porsche’s EV sports car a similar weight distribution to that of a traditional ICE sports model, and allow for a much lower driving position than is the case in the Taycan.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Porsche is not the first to experiment with unique battery configurations; the Maserati Gran Turismo Folgore, for example, arranges its cells in a ‘T’ shape to enable driver and passenger to sit either side, which is a concept also expected to be mirrored by the upcoming electric Mazda MX-5.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Nevertheless, Porsche says the 718’s battery will be “smaller than that of the Macan or Taycan” in order to keep weight to a minimum. Otmar Bitsche, the Stuttgart-based firm’s expert on EV powertrains, described how the system will instead focus on high energy density, with “the relative power capability of [the] sports car’s cell [being] higher relative to that of the Macan’s – maybe about in the same range as the Taycan”.

This being the case, we could expect a battery similar in capacity to the Mission R’s 82kWh unit, but much smaller in terms of dimensions than the under-floor pack in the Macan. Porsche tells us that it’s aiming for an official range figure of over 300 miles, and that all of its future EVs, for the foreseeable future, will be powered by 800-volt technology, enabling lightning-fast charging. 

And that’s not all, as vice president of energy systems, Heiko Mayer, told Auto Express that another focus for Porsche with its first electric sports car is to improve battery longevity. 

Porsche Boxster 718 EV - rear tracking 24

Porsche already estimates its battery systems are good for 15 years and up to 300,000km (186,000 miles). Mayer said: “Our customers don’t just tend to have a [sports car] product for one or two years… they have it for seven, eight or even nine years.”

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The boffins at Porsche say that a longer lifespan than a traditional EV battery should be expected from the new 718, despite a higher operating temperature to increase performance and the expectation that customers will drive their cars hard frequently.

Not that you’ll need to rag the electric 718 too much to get up to speed, as it’s expected to come in both single and dual-motor forms, with even the base model likely improving on the petrol model’s 4.5-second 0-62mph time. However, we don’t quite expect the production car to match the Mission R, nor the subsequent Cayman GT4 ePerformance’s titanic 1,073bhp output.

In terms of appearance, the next-generation 718 will essentially look like a modernised version of the current car, taking into account elements found in the Taycan and most recent Porsche 911, such as the quad-dot headlights and straked front bumper (which potentially could have active aero elements) respectively.

As is customary nowadays, the electric Cayman and Boxster will get a full-width light bar at the rear which, like on the new Macan, could be offered with a fully illuminated ‘PORSCHE’ script. Of course, there’ll be no exhaust pipe sitting below, with the optional Porsche Sport Sound generator providing the only audible driving accompaniment.

Inside, the electric 718 is certain to be a revolution in terms of design and tech compared with the ageing petrol model. Just like the Taycan, Macan and 911, the 718 EV will get a fully digital instrument cluster, as well as a widescreen centre display. As is always the case with Porsche models, there will be plenty of scope for customers to specify their car exactly to their liking, with a range of exterior and interior colour choices.

We expect the new electric Porsche 718 to be revealed in the latter stages of this year, going on sale at the beginning of 2026. Pricing is, of course, up in the air at this stage, but a starting figure of around £75,000 for an entry-level Cayman seems likely, with the convertible Boxster inevitably costing slightly more.

Now read our list of the best sports cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2025
Best convertibles 2025 - header

Best convertible cars and cabriolets to buy 2025

Love the feeling of the wind in your hair while driving? These are the cars for you
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025
New vs used sports cars: Mazda MX-5 or Porsche Boxster?
New Mazda MX-5 vs used Porsche Boxster - header

New vs used sports cars: Mazda MX-5 or Porsche Boxster?

Both of these cars offer plenty of fun and fresh air, but which model should you pick?
Car group tests
6 Apr 2025
Best summer cars 2025: our top choices and where to drive them
Best summer cars - header image

Best summer cars 2025: our top choices and where to drive them

The Auto Express team list their dream wheels for the warmer months
Best cars & vans
13 Feb 2025
Best used convertibles to buy now
Best used convertibles

Best used convertibles to buy now

If it’s open-top thrills that you’re after, the best used convertibles offer incredible value for money
Best cars & vans
21 Nov 2024

Most Popular

It's only a matter of time before Jaguar Land Rover builds a factory in the USA
Opinion - Jaguar

It's only a matter of time before Jaguar Land Rover builds a factory in the USA

Mike Rutherford thinks Jaguar's 'Reimagine' strategy will result in the company exploring further opportunities in the USA
Opinion
25 May 2025
Labour hints at major luxury car tax U-turn to boost EV sales
Luxury car tax

Labour hints at major luxury car tax U-turn to boost EV sales

Is pressure from retailers and car makers finally cutting through with ministers?
News
22 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Ford Explorer gives you practicality, style and EV power for £228 a month
Ford Explorer - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Explorer gives you practicality, style and EV power for £228 a month

Family-friendly SUV is arguably Ford’s best electric car, and great value, too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 May
News
24 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content