A new petrol Renault 5 is never going to happen, and here’s why…

Auto Express has been told, definitively, that there is zero chance of a petrol-powered version of the best-selling Renault 5. Or any of Renault’s retro-inspired small cars for that matter.

The reborn Renault 5, Renault 4 and the new Renault Twingo that’s just been revealed are all electric and share the same AmpR Small platform that was designed exclusively for EVs.

However, it seemed possible that the French firm could squeeze a petrol engine into at least one of its blasts from the past after Horse Powertrain – a joint venture owned by Renault and Chinese conglomerate Geely – unveiled a drop-in range-extender set-up that could be retrofitted into EVs.

The ‘Horse C15’ is an all-in-one unit, about the same size as a briefcase, that includes a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, an electric motor, inverter, transmission and other key drivetrain components.

As with all range-extenders, the combustion engine never drives the wheels, it’s solely to generate energy for the car’s e-motors and battery pack. Thereby offering the “smoothness and responsiveness” of an electric car, plus the flexibility of a plug-in hybrid.

Auto Express recently learned that the next-generation Renault Megane is set to feature range-extender hybrid power, as the brand is looking to offer more freedom of choice in its bigger cars.